Nicklas Nielsen powers to WSK Champions Cup win

Coming off the back of his win at the WSK Final Cup late last year, Nicklas Nielsen’s add another in his winter season with an almost perfect weekend at the WSK Champions Cup yesterday. The KSM Schumacher driver qualified 3rd but from there was unbeaten throughout the heats, Pre-Finals and Final!

Nielsen, who raced in the ADAC F4 Championship in 2017, certainly hasn’t lost his touch being mostly unchallenged all weekend. I imagine the Dane will be back racing in single seaters over the Spring and Summer but may be tempted to do some more kart racing throughout the 2018 season after his weekend’s performance.

The only driver that could get anywhere near Nielsen was the Lennox Racing Team Driver, Lorenzo Ferrari. He finished in the top 20 of the CIK-FIA European Championship last year, but certainly could be a title contender after a hugely impressive podium which was certainly no fluke!

He qualified 3rd for the final and was just over two seconds behind Nielsen at the flag with a gap of over eighth seconds to the next driver. That driver was Zane Maloney from Barbados! He capped off what was yet another podium finish for the Ricky Flynn Motorsport driver who has just jumped up from the OK Junior class. He finished his season last year with 5th at the World Championship and beat two fellow graduates to the podium in Andrea Rosso and Jonny Edgar.

The Brits

Jonny Edgar – 5th place

Jonny Edgar had a hugely impressive start to his season as he qualified on the front row for the final is his very first race in the OK class. The reigning CIK-FIA European Junior Champion recovered from one poor result in the heats to win his Pre-Final. From there the Forza Racing driver fell just short of a podium after dropping places to Rosso and Maloney in the final two laps.

Dexter Patterson – 18th

Perhaps unlucky at times, Dexter Patterson didn’t quite have the same immediate impact as Jonny Edgar but he was still quick nevertheless and finished 18th despite a penalty in the final. Patterson put in some good performances in the heats to qualify 11th overall, but it was finals day where his luck seemed to change.

Written by Chris McCarthy

Like this article? Then check these out:

Podium for Thompson at Champions Cup

Tonykart announce 2018 Driver Line Up