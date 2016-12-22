Plans for 2017 TKM Northern Club Championship

A Northern Championship for drivers in Formula TKM has been pencilled in for 2017 with plans for the series currently being finalised with the MSA and clubs.

The plan is to run a championship under a revised form of the MSA regional series regulations which would be a first for karting. The races will be held as part of club race meetings in the Northern area.

The series would provide a broadening of opportunities for TKM Junior and Extreme classes taking over from the TKM Club Championship last held in 2015.

Dates and circuits for the championship are now being sorted and in finalising this TKM would like to hear the view from drivers on their preferred venues.

Says TKM Co-ordinator Grahame Butterworth: “This championship is for you drivers so we would like maximum input on where you’d like to race. We will mould the series to meet your needs but we need input to do so. We want to boost club racing while also keeping costs at a minimum for everyone. If there is sufficient interest then it will run.”

TKM drivers interested in taking part should send their thoughts to:

interclub@tkmdriversclub.com

Images courtesy of Bethanie Lawson

