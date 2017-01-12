PLD Karting Event 2017 – Only six spaces left!

This years’ Paul Lee-Davis (PLD) Karting Event is fast approaching. Set to take place at Whilton Mill on the 12th February 2017, the charity event is designed to raise money for the Institute of Cancer Research. The event is an arrive and drive format using Whilton’s corporate karts.

In 2016 the PLD raised £3,612.00+ £582.50 in Gift Aid, this money went directly towards research in T-cell-prolymphocytic leukemia also known as T-PLL.

Currently there are 57 drivers entered with just 6 spaces left! Amongst the entry list is Karting magazine Editor, Chris McCarthy with both Chris and Karting magazine entering the event for the first time.

Prizes so far include a free test day in a X30 with Jack Dex Racing and a Club100 voucher with more prizes set to be announced soon! One of those prizes will be driver features on Karting magazine.

The event will be streamed live on YouTube and will run to a heats and final format. The entry fee is just £70 and there is a Heavyweight class for drivers 85kg and above kitted up. Each driver will receive:

Warm up

3x 7 lap heats

20 lap final

The minimum age required to enter the event is 16.

Anyone interested in entering the event should contact event organiser Dan Underhill at dan.underhill82@gmail.com or you can visit the PLD Event Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/events/1834960883390640/?active_tab=about

Current entry list:

1 Ross Kayman

2 Martin Joyce

3 Jon Curry

4 Rich Ward

5 Dan Underhill (HW)

6 Chris McCarthy (Karting magazine)

7 Jonny Goddard

8 Jon Maycock (HW)

9 Ian Blake

10 Chris Bell

11 Dan Milner

12 Dan Marshall

13 Andy Chilton

14 Stephanie Lutteridge

15 Owen Burton

16 Stephen Billett (HW)

17 Alex Spencer

18 Nick Divers (HW)

19 Pete Cowan

20 Max Tindle

21 Tyler Mays

22 Glen Beard

23 Dan Healey

24 Ben Benneyworth (HW)

25 Pete Ellis

26 Jack Mitchell

27 David Longman

28 Ed Barrs

29 Jonah Barker

30 Rhianna Purcocks

31 Henry Miles

32 James Holland

33 Jacob Murphy

34 Matt Turner

35 Jay Elliot Purdy

36 Pedro Neto

37 James Coleman

38 David Thomas

39 Andrew Priest

40 Richard Cooper

41 Luke Hornsby (HW)

42 Steven Crutchley

43 Darrell Lowe

44 Slawek Piskorz (HW)

45 Sam Massey

46 Dante Dhillon

47 James Illman

48 Jamie Rumsey (HW)

49 Daniel Truman

50 Ben Shore

51 Sam Lavender

52 Karl Frankham

53 Daniel Breadmore

54 Alex Abbey-Taylor

55 Justin Buck

56 Nicholas McDowell

57 Tommy Ellis