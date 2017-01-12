Home » News » PLD Karting Event 2017 – Only six spaces left!
PLD Karting Event 2017 – Only six spaces left!

PLD Karting Event 2017 – Only six spaces left!

Posted by: admin 12th January 2017

This years’  Paul Lee-Davis (PLD) Karting Event is fast approaching. Set to take place at Whilton Mill on the 12th February 2017, the charity event is designed to raise money for the Institute of Cancer Research. The event is an arrive and drive format using Whilton’s corporate karts.

In 2016 the PLD raised £3,612.00+ £582.50 in Gift Aid, this money went directly towards research in T-cell-prolymphocytic leukemia also known as T-PLL.

Currently there are 57 drivers entered with just 6 spaces left! Amongst the entry list is Karting magazine Editor, Chris McCarthy with both Chris and Karting magazine entering the event for the first time.

Prizes so far include a free test day in a X30 with Jack Dex Racing and a Club100 voucher with more prizes set to be announced soon! One of those prizes will be driver features on Karting magazine.

The event will be streamed live on YouTube and will run to a heats and final format. The entry fee is just £70 and there is a Heavyweight class for drivers 85kg and above kitted up. Each driver will receive:

Warm up
3x 7 lap heats
20 lap final

The minimum age required to enter the event is 16.

Anyone interested in entering the event should contact event organiser Dan Underhill at dan.underhill82@gmail.com or you can visit the PLD Event Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/events/1834960883390640/?active_tab=about

Current entry list:

1 Ross Kayman
2 Martin Joyce
3 Jon Curry
4 Rich Ward
5 Dan Underhill (HW)
6 Chris McCarthy (Karting magazine)
7 Jonny Goddard
8 Jon Maycock (HW)
9 Ian Blake
10 Chris Bell
11 Dan Milner
12 Dan Marshall
13 Andy Chilton
14 Stephanie Lutteridge
15 Owen Burton
16 Stephen Billett (HW)
17 Alex Spencer
18 Nick Divers (HW)
19 Pete Cowan
20 Max Tindle
21 Tyler Mays
22 Glen Beard
23 Dan Healey
24 Ben Benneyworth (HW)
25 Pete Ellis
26 Jack Mitchell
27 David Longman
28 Ed Barrs
29 Jonah Barker
30 Rhianna Purcocks
31 Henry Miles
32 James Holland
33 Jacob Murphy
34 Matt Turner
35 Jay Elliot Purdy
36 Pedro Neto
37 James Coleman
38 David Thomas
39 Andrew Priest
40 Richard Cooper
41 Luke Hornsby (HW)
42 Steven Crutchley
43 Darrell Lowe
44 Slawek Piskorz (HW)
45 Sam Massey
46 Dante Dhillon
47 James Illman
48 Jamie Rumsey (HW)
49 Daniel Truman
50 Ben Shore
51 Sam Lavender
52 Karl Frankham
53 Daniel Breadmore
54 Alex Abbey-Taylor
55 Justin Buck
56 Nicholas McDowell
57 Tommy Ellis

£1,070.00 + £195.00 Gift Aid has been raised so far!

