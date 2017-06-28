Race on Joe Dale.

On Friday morning the karting community were delivered with the tragic news that 16 year old karter Joe Dale had passed away. Joe had suffered an asthma attack whilst he was at a friends house in Barnsley, causing his lungs to collapse and his heart to stop. Despite the best efforts of the air ambulance and paramedic crews from the Yorkshire air ambulance and Barnsley Hospital A&E who had him in intensive care for six days, they were not able to save his life and Joe sadly passed away.

Joe was a healthy kid which made the news even more shocking. As the news was delivered to the Mark Baines Motorsport team, who Joe started his racing with, the word quickly got around as the karting World took to social media to pay their respects.

To many, Joe may have been an unfamiliar name as he mainly based himself at the Wombwell circuit near Barnsley. He also competed in the NKF Championship and enjoyed his racing where he made lots of new friends.

Over the last year he was looked after by 698 Racing at Wombwell where he made a lot of new friends. The team are also involved with the fundraising and have been helping to distribute stickers.

Joe did his racing on a tight budget with his family far from the richest in the paddock. It was for this reason that Mark Baines has decided to try and raise £1500 to help with some of the costs Joe’s family will now have to bear.

A JustGiving page has been setup where over £1000 has already been setup and in less than 48 hours stickers have been made and are already on their way to some of the biggest European kart meetings taking place this weekend. As well as that the stickers will be on sale at all national and a number of club events this weekend where all proceeds will go towards the fund for Joe’s family.

If you’d like to get involved with paying tribute to a fellow competitor of the sport then head to the JustGiving page below or you can pay £5 to buy stickers direct from Mark Baines via PayPal at dbaines20@hotmail.co.uk

Everyone at Karting magazine wishes to send our deepest condolences to the family of Joe Dale at this traumatic time

Whether you’re a World Champion or a club racer we all found ourselves in this sport because we love it. And at times like this we all pull together as a karting community to help someone in need.

Yet again, the karting community has gone above and beyond on doing that.

Race on Joe Dale.