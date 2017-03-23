Rotax 177 Super One Champion to receive Grand Finals ticket

It has been announced this week that JAG have supported the Rotax 177 class in Super One with the winner to receive a ticket to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals!

The Rotax 177 received similar support from JAG last year after they gave a Grand Finals ticket to the winner of the Rotax 177 O Plate winner. The O Plate was held at Forest Edge and Chris Thomas took the win and went out to compete in the 2016 Grand Finals in Sarno, Italy the DD2 Masters Class. He just missed out on the Grand Final in the end after some bad luck, but was quick throughout the weekend.

Now it’s been raised up a gear and once again Super One will be giving a ticket to their Rotax 177 Champion. Tickets stopped being awarded to the 177 class in 2013, but previous to that Dave Griffiths and Lucas Orrock were two of a number of drivers who went out to represent Great Britain after winning tickets.

However, this year after winning the title someone will head out to the Portimao to compete in the World’s biggest karting event. Super One have also done their bit by packaging together a great offer for competitors for just £995. That includes:

3 x Entries Saturday and Sunday

3 x Set of race slicks

1 x Set of wets tyres

2 x Super One tyre holders

2 x tyres bags (1 slicks, 1 wets)

3 x transponder hire

NO new test tyres allowed so what you pay no add on extras.

TV coverage

Top three awards ticket for 2 people

Free Autosport sticker for 2 for 10 top ten seeded drivers.

Click here to take advantage of this great offer now

The round that Rotax 177 will be present at are:

Rissington – 8th/9th April

Whilton Mill – 13th/14th May

Shenington – 26th/27th August

When TDi Media did their official Kart Show preview of Super One it was rumoured there could be as many as 15 drivers entered, but that will have risen now with the possibility of a Grand Finals trip on the cards!

Watch the Rotax 177 guest race in Super One last year

