Senior Max ABkC ‘O’ Plate moves to Clay Pigeon Festival

The ABkC has chosen Clay Pigeon’s Rotax Festival on 19th / 20th August as the venue for the re-arranged senior Rotax Max ABkC ‘O’ Plate championship, following the cancellation of the planned event at Cumbria Kart Club this coming weekend. The Mini and Junior Max along with the OK J and KZ UK are all well subscribed and we wish CKC every success with the 2017 running of their ABKC ‘O’ Plate event.

The decision was based on the order of the voting from the original bids received last September, where Clay Pigeon Kart Club were runners up.

Ian Rennison from the club welcomed the announcement and said: “Clay Pigeon Kart Club are pleased to take on the ABkC Senior Rotax O plate for 2017 and look forward to incorporate it within the new Rotax Festival on 19th and 20th August and hope that we can make the race meeting as much of a success as the Formula TKM Festival. More details will be announced in the near future via www.claypigeonkartclub.com social media and karting websites.”

Acting chairman of the ABkC Nigel Edwards said: “The steering group wholeheartedly support the transfer of the championship to Clay Pigeon and we commiserate with Cumbria Kart Club. Clay Pigeon’s original bid was very attractive for the sport and the Rotax class in particular, we look forward to a very fruitful event in August.”

As a reminder the O Plate meetings are as follows:

11/12 March at Rowrah for KZ UK, OK Junior, MiniMax and Junior Max

29/30 April at Buckmore Park for IAME and Honda Cadet

6 August at Forest Edge for Max 177

12/13 August at Kimbolton for Junior TKM and TKM Extreme

19/20 August at Clay Pigeon for Rotax Max

26/27 August at Fulbeck for 250 National

1 October at PF International for X30 Junior and Senior

And the E Plate championships for all classes except X30 are at Fulbeck on 17/18 June

The X30 senior and junior E Plate championships are at Shenington on 17 September.

