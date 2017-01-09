Shenington Awards Evening 2016

A record 185 guests sat down to dinner in the Stratford Manor Hotel for the 2016 Shenington Awards evening of food, wine and dance. Rally champion and car TT record holder Mark Higgins was guest of honour presenting the awards, and giving some insight to his career. The awards culminated in the presentation to Savannah Hardy as Lady Driver of the Year, from nominations including Hannah Lang and Jessica Brickley. And the much coveted Driver of the Year trophies went the way of MSA British Short Circuit Gearbox Kart Champion Scott Allen, from nominations including Joe Turney and Harry Moore. Later the night was danced away to the music from Tyler John.

The other special awards were as follows:

Most improved IAME Cadet – Max Speed

Most improved Honda Cadet – Drew Davidson

Most improved Junior TKM – Will Layton

Most improved TKM Clubman – Chris Yates

Most improved TKM Extreme – Will Lakin

Most improved Junior X30 – Jonathan Robertson

Most improved Gearbox – Tom Longfield

Most promising Cadet – Maurice Henry

Most promising Junior – Zak Oates

Perseverance Award – Billy Harrison-Lock

Junior Clubman Award – James Pashley

Senior Clubman Award – Glen Pashley

Wooden Spoon – Mark Riman

Norman Palmer Marshal Award – Lynn Hawkins

Images and words courtesy of Graham Smith

