Shenington Awards Evening 2016

A record 185 guests sat down to dinner in the Stratford Manor Hotel for the 2016 Shenington Awards evening of food, wine and dance. Rally champion and car TT record holder Mark Higgins was guest of honour presenting the awards, and giving some insight to his career. The awards culminated in the presentation to Savannah Hardy as Lady Driver of the Year, from nominations including Hannah Lang and Jessica Brickley. And the much coveted Driver of the Year trophies went the way of MSA British Short Circuit Gearbox Kart Champion Scott Allen, from nominations including Joe Turney and Harry Moore. Later the night was danced away to the music from Tyler John.

Driver of the Year - Scott Allen

The other special awards were as follows:

Most improved IAME Cadet – Max Speed
Most improved Honda Cadet – Drew Davidson
Most improved Junior TKM – Will Layton
Most improved TKM Clubman – Chris Yates
Most improved TKM Extreme – Will Lakin
Most improved Junior X30 – Jonathan Robertson
Most improved Gearbox – Tom Longfield
Most promising Cadet – Maurice Henry
Most promising Junior – Zak Oates
Perseverance Award – Billy Harrison-Lock
Junior Clubman Award – James Pashley
Senior Clubman Award – Glen Pashley
Wooden Spoon – Mark Riman
Norman Palmer Marshal Award – Lynn Hawkins

Images and words courtesy of Graham Smith

 

