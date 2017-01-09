Shenington Awards Evening 2016 Posted by: admin 9th January 2017 Leave a comment Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest A record 185 guests sat down to dinner in the Stratford Manor Hotel for the 2016 Shenington Awards evening of food, wine and dance. Rally champion and car TT record holder Mark Higgins was guest of honour presenting the awards, and giving some insight to his career. The awards culminated in the presentation to Savannah Hardy as Lady Driver of the Year, from nominations including Hannah Lang and Jessica Brickley. And the much coveted Driver of the Year trophies went the way of MSA British Short Circuit Gearbox Kart Champion Scott Allen, from nominations including Joe Turney and Harry Moore. Later the night was danced away to the music from Tyler John. Driver of the Year – Scott Allen The other special awards were as follows: Most improved IAME Cadet – Max Speed Most improved Honda Cadet – Drew Davidson Most improved Junior TKM – Will Layton Most improved TKM Clubman – Chris Yates Most improved TKM Extreme – Will Lakin Most improved Junior X30 – Jonathan Robertson Most improved Gearbox – Tom Longfield Most promising Cadet – Maurice Henry Most promising Junior – Zak Oates Perseverance Award – Billy Harrison-Lock Junior Clubman Award – James Pashley Senior Clubman Award – Glen Pashley Wooden Spoon – Mark Riman Norman Palmer Marshal Award – Lynn Hawkins Images and words courtesy of Graham Smith Like this article? Then check out our race reports here: All Club Racing reports Main Race Reports page 2017-01-09 admin