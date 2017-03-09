Shenington’s Winter Series prepares for last round

All ABkC classes are invited to join in for the last round of Shenington’s Winter Series where super ‘steering wheel’ trophies are on offer for the class winners (subject to numbers). This is also the third round of the main club championship. Please get your entries in on time, by Monday 13th. Practice is open to all on Saturday 18th, not just those racing on Sunday. Entries can easily be made on line at www.sheningtonkrc.co.uk

Great deals are still available for the OK and OK Junior classes.

From Strawberry Racing the offers for the Vortex engines is that the first ten Juniors to enter that have not taken part in an OKJ race yet will get free engine hire for each weekend. Anyone else will pay only £100 plus vat for the two day hire for their Junior or Senior engine. Contact Strawberry on Telephone: 0114 269 6215/0114 288 9933 or Email: info@strawberryracing.co.uk

From Andy Cox Racing for each of the two races they offer one set of race slicks to the first 15 entries of OK and OKJ at 20% discount. The tyres must be pre-ordered and paid to their office on 01527 889595. They will let you know if they can deliver to the event otherwise they will have to have them sent out before the race.

Here is a reminder of the ages eligible for the classes:

For Juniors: Year of 12th birthday for those that with an International C licence and proof to the MSA of entering a CIK-Junior international event, or 12th birthday for those that can show they have an International C licence and have had a National A licence for at least 12 months, and for those in the year of their 13th birthday, a National A Licence. Maximum age is year of 17th birthday. Minimum driver weight is 40kg.

For Seniors: Drivers who have not reached their 16th birthday must hold a minimum of National A licence. If they have reached their 15th birthday, they must hold a minimum International A or B licence or show they have held a National A licence for 12 months minimum. If they are in the year of their 15th birthday they must in addition hold an International C-restricted minimum licence. If they are in the year of their 14th birthday and can show they have an accepted entry to a CIK-OK senior international event they can compete. Minimum weight for under 16’s is 52kg. Novices can compete if over 16.

