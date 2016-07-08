Team Titan wins the 2016 Henry Surtees Foundation Team Karting Challenge

The fifth annual ‘Henry Surtees Foundation Team Karting Challenge’ took place at the Mercedes-Benz World Circuit, Brooklands on Tuesday 5 July 2016 and raised an estimated £60,000 for the Henry Surtees Foundation and Brooklands Museum (before direct costs to contractors).

The prestigious event once again received incredible support. There was an impressive grid of 32 teams consisting of 128 competitors, including 24 corporate teams from the world of business, together with teams representing motorsport and media. Sports car racing driver David Brabham officially started the race proceedings – on the Mercedes-Benz World test track for the 120-minute endurance race.

The karting challenge saw exciting racing all down the field two-hour session, and as the chequered flag dropped it was Team Titan that raced into victory securing first place with their four-man team comprising of Martin O’Neil, his sons Jack O’Neil, Andy O’Neil and Owen Jenman. Team mate Jack O’Neil was also awarded Fastest Lap.

Team Manager of Titan Martin O’Neil said ‘We are absolutely thrilled to have won the 5th annual Henry Surtees Foundation Team Karting Challenge. It was a great battle with multiple teams throughout the race, but thanks to a great strategy and consistency on track we managed to bring home the victory. We always support the event as its one of the highlights of our year; it keeps getting better and better. The Henry Surtees Foundation team organised and planned the day together with Daytona Motorsport, they all did a fantastic job of preparing the karts and marshalling the race. The team have to be applauded for the event running so smoothly and being so enjoyable. We will most certainly be an early entry next year to compete in this fantastic event!’.

In hot pursuit and in second place were the Worldsport Management with its team of Graham Sharp and Racing Steps Foundation drivers Ben Barnicoat, Jack Harvey and Jake Dennis.

Completing the podium in third position was team Choctails with its drivers Simon Delamare, George Turner, Alex Burgess and Fernando Moreira, who were also awarded the Corporate Award for a team, as considered by the judges to have demonstrated outstanding racing prowess for a corporate team that had competed without a racing license holder.

Team Manager of Choctails Simon Delamare said ‘it’s the first time that we have taken part in the Henry Surtees Foundation Team Karting Challenge, it’s a fabulous event, the weather was great, we met some fabulous people and had great camaraderie. It’s a superb track and we got to meet motor racing celebrities, race against the pro’s and also help raise money for a terrific cause.

We were incredibly lucky, as we had a clean race with no mechanical issues or black flags. We surprised ourselves coming third and are delighted, as we know the importance of the ‘H’ Trophy’. As a child I followed the career of John Surtees and more latterly Henry Surtees in F2, it is an honour to take part in this event in his memory’.

During the karting interval there was a fabulous parade of special racing machines, many of which were celebrating historic anniversaries.

Notable TT racer Stuart Graham commemorated the anniversary year of both his late father’s part in the foundation of the MV Agusta team and John Surtees and MV Agustas first Senior World Championship and Isle of Man TT win. Stuart rode the Surtees’ 500cc 4 cylinder MV Agusta to help commemorate the entry of MV Agusta into World Championship senior class racing which had been spearheaded by his late Leslie Graham a former World Champion and TT winner. Lesley was tragically killed in the Isle of Man in 1953.

Great British Bake-Off TV star Paul Hollywood, is a staunch supporter of the Henry Surtees Foundation and an avid two and four wheel enthusiast. Paul came along to help warm-up John’s MV Agusta and took the opportunity of taking his 250hp Kawasaki around the circuit along with Stuart Graham.

David Brabham took to the track to commemorate his father’s Formula One World Championship in 1966 wearing a pair of his father’s original race suit and helmet. He drove the Jon Fairely Brabham BT11/19 which father Jack used as a development car for his 1966 Championship year. It was the first time that David had driven this specific vehicle.

Racing Steps Foundation driver Ben Barnicoat took to the track with the TS15 Formula 2 car, designed and built by the Surtees team which Carlos Pace drove to victory in the non-championship Interlagos races.

Derek Bell MBE drove the Team Surtees TS14 Formula 1 car which Mike Hailwood and Carlos Pace competed in the World Championship with in 1973.

John Surtees CBE drove a Lola T70, kindly loaned by Martin Birrane, to commemorate the anniversary of him winning the inaugural and prestigious Canadian-American Sports Car Championship in 1966.

Throughout the day novice racers mixed with motor sport professionals. Phoenix Consulting, Kartforce and Chargemaster returned once again, along with the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Trust, one of the beneficiaries of the HSF. Other teams included Sky TV’s all female team headed up by Sky Sports F1 correspondent Rachel Brookes, plus Ginetta, Price Waterhouse Cooper, Lloyds Motor Club, Worshipful Company of Carmen, G C Collins, Motorsport Magazine, MSV All-Stars and the London Metropolitan Police Motor Club who was given a special commendation having fought hard from the back of the pack into fourth position.

The prize giving Champagne reception took place in the impressive state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz World, where trophies were presented by John Surtees CBE. The evening was hosted by Henry Hope-Frost, and included interviews with competitors, and special guests culminating in a fundraising auction by Malcolm Barber of Bonhams featuring exclusive artwork, memorabilia and experiences raising a staggering £22,000 alone.

The Henry Surtees Foundation would like to say a special thanks to the teams, sponsors, supporters and auction lot providers that helped make the fifth annual karting event so successful:

Mercedes MP, RLR MSport Limited, Nick Louden, Kurt Geiger, Ron Dennis, McLaren Racing, David Bull, Major Dennis A Barker DCM, Mark Webber, Lee Hill, Simon Dutton, John Symes, Ferrari S.p.A, Richard Martell, The Signature Store, Prodrive, Chargemaster Plc, Andy Edwards, Red Bull Racing, Brian Judson, John Retter, Bonhams, Malcolm Barber, Derek Bell, Paul Hollywood, David Brabham, Stuart Graham, Millers Oil, Cinibuild, Chris Pullman, Tom Gaymor, Jakob Ebrey, Brooklands College, Martin Birrane, Jon Fairley, Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Trust, Sky News, ADM, Clive Emson, Motorsport Magazine, P&M, Paul Greenshields, London Metropolitan Police Club, Lloyds Motor Club, 2n4 Racing, Worldsport Management (RSF), Titan Motorsport, Mid Kent College, Ascot Lloyd, Sure Group, Aaron Services, Phoenix Consulting, Choctails, CMS industries Ltd, Kartforce, Martell Ventures, James Akinwunmi, Chargemaster, Army, MSV All-Stars, Worshipful Company of Carmen, Racing Steps Foundation, PWC, Ginetta Cars, Gleeds, G C Collins & Sons and Scott Asset Management.

For full Practice/Qualifying and Race Results: http://www.mylaps.com/en/events/1293902 courtesy of Daytona Motor Sport.

Images courtesy of Jakob Ebrey Photography

