Test with Msport at Valencia

Ahead of the Rotax and X30 2017 Winter Cup Msport will be heading to the Valencia kart circuit between the 4th & 8th January for pre event testing and are offering the chance for drivers to join them at the circuit for the test.

The Rotax Winter Cup has been running for a number of years with great success and is always a good chance for drivers to test themselves against Europe’s best before the European Championships start.

This year the prizes for the Rotax Winter Cup are better than ever with a ticket to the 2017 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals up for grabs for the winner in each class! Along with this the Mini Max class has been added to the event for the first time ever! This will open up the event to any drivers jumping up from Cadets. In years gone by Mini Max drivers were forced to jump up to Juniors if they wanted to compete, but that will not need to happen no more.

The X30 Winter Cup is a complete new concept and is a good chance to try your hand against the competition ahead of a highly anticipated 2017 X30 Euro Series. That is the championship Msport will be out testing for!

The Valencia circuit, which hosted the 2014 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, is a very tough and complex circuit with lots of elements to it. A pre event test will certainly be giving you the best chance at winning the event!

To enquire about joining Msport at the test please contact Keiran Crawley at info@teammsport.com

Whether you’re a privateer or with another team, the test is open to all!

To enter the Rotax or X30 Winter Cup or find out more information head to the below links!

Rotax – http://www.kartingmagazine.com/news/rotax-winter-cup-2017/

X30 – http://www.kartingmagazine.com/news/x30-winter-cup-2017-announced/