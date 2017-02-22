TKM Britain’s Finest event gets two-day boost

The TKM ‘Britain’s Finest’ event held at Whilton Mill in October has been given an expansion boost and confirmation of date.

Following the success of last year’s event which was oversubscribed, the decision has been taken to turn the event into a two-day race meeting in order to allow greater number of entries. And the date has been confirmed as October 21/22.

By switching to two days the Whilton Mill club will be able to cater for a larger number of entries and maximise track time for all classes. There had previously been suggestions to move to a September date.

Says TKM boss Alan Turney: “We are delighted and grateful that Debbie and her team at Whilton Mill have expanded the event and therefore made the October date possible.

“This was a very successful event last year. By making this change we can take a lot more entries and I am sure this is going to be a superb way to end the year for TKM racers.”

Added Whilton Mill’s Debbie Sellers: “We look forward to a great entry and we hope everyone will be able to race making this a special TKM weekend here at Whilton Mill. In the meantime we are always happy to run grids for TKM so long as we have sufficient entries.”

The event will offer optional testing on the Friday and Saturday morning with racing getting underway for the Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday. The event is fully supported by Tal-Ko with technical back-up and valuable TKM voucher prizes along with special awards. Entries can be made at www.whiltonmill.co.uk

Images courtesy of Stu Stretton

