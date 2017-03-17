TKM Drivers head to first round of MSA TKM National Championships

More than 70 Formula TKM drivers make their way North this weekend for the first round of the newly created MSA TKM National Championships being held at Rowrah.

After 20 plus years as a leading national championship within the Super One ABkC series, the TKM titles now have the added weight of the MSA name to give them even more prestige.

Says TKM boss Alan Turney: “We have a great entry across both Juniors and Seniors and things have been really buzzing. I think we are going to be in for a classic year of super-close TKM racing.

“The changes we made to the format at Super One with the added benefit of the MSA title have given tremendously strong entry for grids which have previously included FIA World Champions Jenson Button in F1 and Anthony Davidson in WEC.

“We look forward to more superstars of the future rising up the ranks from Formula TKM.”

The MSA TKM titles are being raced over seven rounds concluding at the World Championship PFI circuit in Lincolnshire in September.

