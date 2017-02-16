TKM Joins forces with NKF for Northern Championship

Formula TKM is to put its full support behind the Northern Karting Federation TKM Championships and drop running its own club championship. In addition it is also working to revive the prestigious Three Sisters Platinum Trophy.

The decision to move in that direction follows analysis of feedback from drivers which in most cases perfectly matches the Northern Karting Federation route.

Says TKM boss Alan Turney: “It became clear that to run our own regional championship would be very much mirroring the NKF championships so we have decided to work with Malcolm Fell and his team in promoting their series.”

“The NKF covers a good range of circuits including world championship venue PFI. With two dropped rounds it can be fine-tuned to suit the needs of drivers and we look forward to its success at a time when our TKM grids are expanding at many circuits.”

The NKF TKM series kicks off at Fulbeck on March 25/6 and ends at Three Sisters in late October. Registration costs £85 and drivers need to be a member of one of the NKF circuits involved. Tal-Ko will be providing prize vouchers for the top three in Juniors and Seniors.

All the race meetings take place on one day with optional testing the day before. NKF have a special rate of £100 for both days for those drivers that want to take advantage.

Says NKF Chairman Malcolm Fell: “We are delighted to have TKM support for our series. We have strong TKM grids at Rowrah and we hope this series will be very competitive.”

The calendar is as follows with six rounds out of eight counting:

March 25/26 Fulbeck

April 15/16 GYG

May 6/7 PFI

June 10/11 Rowrah

July 15/16 Hooton Park

August 19/20 Larkhall

September 9/10 Wombwell

October 28/29 Three Sisters

Registration is open now and available along with the series regulations at www.northernkartingfederation.co.uk

In addition Tal-Ko is backing Manchester & Buxton Kart Club in the revival of its TKM Platinum Trophy award race meeting which will take place at Three Sisters on May 27/28.

Club official Alan Crankshaw explained: “We have not run the event for a few years and with a new team and emphasis at the club we look forward to a well-supported event.” Tal-Ko will be providing TKM vouchers for the event. Entry details from the Manchester and Buxton Kart Club website.

Meanwhile in the South, TKM drivers are being provided with the TKM Tour of a variety of top circuits spread through the year – not on a championship basis but as a collective agreement between drivers wanting to try new venues but without the associated costs of a championship.

More information on this can be obtained from the Formula TKM Owners Group site on Facebook.

Images courtesy of Bethanie Lawson

