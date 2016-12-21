Tom Golding wins A&D Driver of the Year!

Tom Golding was announced as A&D driver of the year on the 19th of December once public votes and the panel of judges had made their decision. Tom is a worthy winner and has been on golden form all year.

Due to the growing A&D scene in the UK this year saw the introduction of the monthly A&D column, and so it’s the first year this award has been run. Tom has been one of the most dominant drivers in the British A&D arena in 2016 and has shown great speed, racecraft, and experience, this is evident by Tom winning 3 separate championships in 2 different karts as well as the Daytona 25 hour.

Tom’s success this year is even more impressive as he’s only been racing for just over 2 years. He has picked up the ins and outs of hire karting very quickly and moulded himself into a very complete drivers with speed in abundance and a killer racing instinct.

For winning this award Tom will be testing a race ready X30 senior at Whilton Mill in the near future thanks to the Msport karting team. This will be possibly the quickest kart he’s ever driven so I’m sure he’ll love it.

We spoke to Tom about his emotions after winning the award, here’s what he had to say:

“It’s emotional, I never intended on this I just took every opportunity to race and it turned to gold. To then become Karting Magazine’s driver of the year is an honour. Two years ago I’d hardly sat in a kart so it’s quite unbelievable how things have changed.”

On his pending X30 test with Msport

“I always looking forward to karting! Whilton Mill is my local and one of my favourite tracks. I’ve tested in a rotax senior and an easykart before, I’m excited to see just how fast these X30s are!”

The three highly commended drivers were Joe Holmes, Steve Brown, and Brandon Williams. There was also a Special Mention for Jack Goldsmith from our Editor, Chris McCarthy after Jack received the most votes of all the nominees.

