Tony Kart Racing Team announce 2017 Driver line-up

The Tony Kart Racing Team have confirmed the nine drivers that will race for them in the 2017 CIK-FIA & WSK Championships. The Racer 401S and Krypton 801S powered by Vortex engines will be the weapons of choice for the year. Tony Kart will also stay engaged with the Ferrari Driver Academy for Educational Campus.

Full driver line up:

Marco Ardigò (ITA) – KZ category

Luca Corberi (ITA) – KZ2 category

Matteo Viganò (ITA) – KZ2 category

Pedro Hiltbrand (SPA) – OK category

David Vidales (SPA) – OK category

Clément Novalak (GBR) – OK category

Gianluca Petecof (BRA) – OK category

Viktor Gustavsson (SWE) – OKJ category

Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA) – Mini category

There have been some noticeable changes to the team this year so let’s go through them class by class

KZ

The KZ category will be unchanged with the legend Marco Ardigo out to defend his European title which he won this year along with a handful of other major events. The Italian was also shortlisted for our first ever, International Driver of the Year Award.

KZ2

Luca Corberi has kept his spot in the team, but joining him will be Matteo Vigano with Alessio Piccini seemingly no longer in the team. The 23 year old had a fantastic 2016 becoming the IAME International Final Champion in the Shifter class along with winning the X30 Challenge Europa. A 3rd and 5th in the European and World KZ2 Championship last year could make him a favourite for this years titles!

OK

British driver, Clement Novalak remains with Tony Kart and grew stronger throughout 2016 eventually going on to win the last round of the European Championship. David Vidales jumps up from the Junior class to the Senior class with Brazilian driver, Gianluca Petecof also part of the Senior setup. The most noticeable change certainly comes in the shape of Pedro Hiltbrand who was our 2016 International Driver of the Year after two World titles and a European title!

OK Junior

Just the one Junior in the Tony Kart team and that is the Swede Viktor Gustavsson. Making the jump up from 60 Mini Viktor was 24th in last years WSK Super Master Series, how quickly can he adapt to the Junior class?

60 Mini

For the first time, Tony Kart will be running a driver in the 60 Mini category in Andrea Kimi Antonelli. As a chassis it’s not used much in the class, but after finishing 21st in last years WSK Super Master Series Andrea should be aiming for at least a top 10 finish.

