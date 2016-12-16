Tonykart 2017 401S chassis now on sale!

On Monday 19th December Msport karting take delivery of the first batch of 2017 Tonykart Chassis, ready for Christmas. The kart features a number of updates to further enhance this class leading product.

New features for 2017:

Fixed water pump mounting

New brake system

New front loop mounting

Steering mount upgrades

New sprocket carrier

Updated Chain guard mounting

Adjustable throttle cable mount

Contact details

To be first to own the new 401S please call to place your order with your Central Tonykart dealer Msport karting

Call for info: Msport Karting, Whilton Mill Kart circuit, Whilton Locks, Daventry, NN11 2NH

T: 01327 842778/ 07968987883 E: info@teammsport.com