Tonykart 2017 401S chassis now on sale! Posted by: admin 16th December 2016 Leave a comment Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest On Monday 19th December Msport karting take delivery of the first batch of 2017 Tonykart Chassis, ready for Christmas. The kart features a number of updates to further enhance this class leading product. New features for 2017: Fixed water pump mounting New brake system New front loop mounting Steering mount upgrades New sprocket carrier Updated Chain guard mounting Adjustable throttle cable mount Contact details To be first to own the new 401S please call to place your order with your Central Tonykart dealer Msport karting Call for info: Msport Karting, Whilton Mill Kart circuit, Whilton Locks, Daventry, NN11 2NH T: 01327 842778/ 07968987883 E: info@teammsport.com 2016-12-16 admin