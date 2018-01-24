Tonykart announce 2018 Driver Line Up

The eleven drivers in the official Tony Kart Racing Team for 2018 have just been announced! The line-up, as ever, includes four classes for top-level karting with the team competing in WSK and CIK-FIA competitions in the Mini, OKJ, OK and KZ categories.

With the 2018 season fast approaching, the Tony Kart Racing Team is ready to get back on track for the most important and demanding races in the world karting scene: the CIK-FIA, WSK events as well as the historical Winter Cup in Lonato.

In the KZ class three time World Champion Marco Ardigò returns once again and will attend the CIK-FIA races only. Unfortunately, due to the last year injury, it’s now necessary to delay the start of his season until May, just in time for the first European Championship round, to make sure he can return to the track only after a good recovery.

In the same category, Matteo Viganò return along with new signing Simo Puhakka (FIN), coming over from the Kosmic Kart Racing Department.

In the OK category, up first is the Swedish driver Noah Milell and the Vice World Champion David Vidales.

In the OKJ category we have the Colombian Sebastian Montoya, son of the famous F1 and IndyCar driver Juan Pablo Montoya. At his side, there are Laurens Van Hoepen and Josep Maria Martì.

As for the Mini category, which will also attend the ACI Karting Italian Championship, we have Rashid Al Dhaheri, from the United Arab Emirates, the Asian Cui Yuanpu and the French Jimmy Helias.

The well-established partnership between the Tony Kart Racing Team and the Ferrari Driver Academy also continues for the 2018 season, with the aim to select new talents to be launched to car motorsport categories after karting.

Concerning the chassis available, for the OKJ, OK and KZ/KZ2 categories, drivers will have at their disposition the Racer 401S chassis. In the Mini class, the chassis available to young talents will be the Tony Kart Neos. All of them, of course, powered by Vortex.

2018 Full Driver Line Up:

Marco Ardigò (ITA) – KZ category

Matteo Viganò (ITA) – KZ category

Simo Puhakka (FIN) – KZ category

Noah Milell (SWE) – OK category

David Vidales (ESP) – OK category

Sebastian Montoya (COL) – OKJ category

Josep Maria Martì – OKJ category

Laurens Van Hoepen (NLD) – OKJ category

Rashid Al Dhaheri (ARE) – Mini category

Yuanpu Cui (CHN) – Mini category

Jimmy Helias (FR) – Mini category

Like this article? Then check these out:

John Norris on top step at Dubai O Plate

WSK Champions Cup 2018 Preview