Win Rotax Max Challenge Grand Final tickets at Clay Pigeon!

Clay Pigeon are happy to announce the beginning of a new era of Rotax Racing with the inaugural Rotax Festival! Supported by JAG Rotax, hosted by the Clay Pigeon Kart Club at the Clay Pigeon Raceway in Dorset on 19th and 20th August.

The event is open to drivers in the following classes:

Minimax

Junior Max

Senior Rotax

Rotax 177

Rotax 177 Masters

Supported by JAG the Rotax Festival is already the highlight of the 2017 UK Rotax racing calendar with the event playing host to the Senior Max O Plate and the Minimax E Plate. Not only that, but there will be some amazing prizes on offer!

The winners of the Senior Max O Plate and the overall winner of the Junior Max class at the festival will win tickets to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals 2017 on the 4th-11th November in Portugal!!! It’s only the second time a club has been given the chance to send a driver to the Grand Finals with Chris Thomas winning a ticket to the DD2 Masters class last year courtesy of Forest Edge Kart Club.

The winners of the Rotax Grand Finals tickets will receive a free entry to the event and will be supplied with a Kart, tyres and equipment to compete, but must have the required license to compete and must pay for all the travel and accommodation expenses for themselves and mechanic. This, however, is a small price to pay to represent Great Britain in the pinnacle of the Rotax kart racing world. The event is the biggest in the Karting calendar with the organisers spending months to prepare for the event which runs over the duration of one week. It’s effort to create a fully level playing field means only the best will walk away the World Champion.

If you qualify you will be one of 72 drivers in your class who have earned the right to take part in the event. Championships and events from all around the World have tickets on offer and you must win to get a ticket and represent your country.

To summarise, up for grabs in this amazing weekend of Rotax racing is:

Senior Max O Plate

Minimax E Plate

Senior Max and Junior Max tickets to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Portugal!

So what are you waiting for? Come and fight for one of the biggest privileges in World Karting alongside some of the UK’s best Rotax kart racing drivers in the hunt for a ticket to compete against the World’s best!

Entries for the weekend are priced at £100 for Rotax Festival competitors with Senior Max O Plate entries at £120. Online entries are available

