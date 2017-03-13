ABkC O Plate 2017 -Rotax, KZ1 & OKJ

The ABkC O Plate meeting took place yesterday at Rowrah, this meeting always marks the start of the national karting calendar in the UK. Classes racing for the O Plate were Mini-Max, Junior Max, KZ1 and OK Junior with support races from IAME Cadet, Junior X30 and Senior X30. A very wet weekend provided some excellent racing with some unexpected outcomes.

Mini Max

The Mini Max O Plate was won by Alex Lloyd after Kai Hunter received a penalty for ‘Incorrectly positioned front fairing’. Lloyd started 2nd after some brilliant driving throughout the weekend, he did lead the race for a respectable amount of laps in the final. Alex Eades finished 2nd and Hunter 3rd.

Junior Max

Tommy Foster became the winner of the Junior Max O Plate. He had been battling with Jason Lockwood or the majority of the weekend however an incident in the final meant Lockwood was out the race and Foster took the win.

KZ1

Shane Daly dominated almost the whole weekend in KZ1, he qualified on pole, won both heats and the pre final and was looking to win the final until an coming together occurred only a few laps before the flag which meant Dan Kelly took the win.

Junior OK

The Junior OK final saw the coming together of leader Morgan Porter and 2nd place runner Joseph Taylor, again with only a few laps to go, this passed the win to M Sport driver Oliver Clarke. Taylor finished in 2nd with Jonny Edgar in 3rd.

Support Races

Iame Cadet, Junior X30 and Senior X30 all got a chance to practice for Super One which takes place this weekend

Iame Cadet

Taylor Barnard didn’t disappoint and won yet another race this year! Freddie Slater, one of the youngest competitors in this class wasn’t far behind him and Coskun Irfan took third.

Junior X30

Louie Westover dominated at Rowrah, winning everything but one heat and carried on his winning streak in to the final where drove from lights to flag, finishing ahead of Alex Simmons. Sam White finished in a well deserved 3rd.

Senior X30

Josh Skelton had the final easy, after pulling away from the rest of the grid, Skelton drove a faultless deive and finished 8.6 seconds ahead of Danny Kierle and Thomas Turner.

