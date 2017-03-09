Clay Pigeon Kart Club Round 1 Report

12/02/2017 – Round 1

An enthralling days racing at Clay Pigeon got 2017 off to a great start, with the first round of the season containing some truly brilliant races.

The day began with the Honda Cadets, as 25 karts took to the circuit for the first race of the day. It was a truly entertaining one too, with some great racing in the top 5, Walker losing the lead in the latter stages of the race but able to take the win on the penultimate corner on the last lap, Irfan and Millar taking 2nd and 3rd. Rose took an early lead in the Senior Max class, and was able to pull away well from the field to win their first race of 2017, but a brilliant race for 2nd saw Thomas Martin beat Gabriel Abbott by just 0.3 of a second. The Minimax were next, and an initial 3 way battle turned into a 5 way battle for the lead, but eventually Elsewood was able to win the race. Watts dominated the IAME’s first heat, but Crockett and Shurey supplied a good battle in behind. Pryer won in the Junior Max class, and Alex Tyler was the victor in the first Senior TKM race of the day. In the 177’s Bushell escaped the rest of the field to win the race by over 8 seconds, Steve Nash taking 2nd place.

The Hondas got us underway for the second round of heats, and there was a great race between 2nd and 4th, after James Walker had escaped with the lead. Gibbons eventually took 2nd with Mclean and Clifford close in behind. There was a good race which followed too, the Senior Max saw Holden spin out in the latter stages to give Haynes 2nd, after Haworth did excellently to win the race by over 3 seconds. The Minimax race which followed was a close affair, Adams just winning from Marlow. Pryer dominated the Junior Max heat, and as usual the Senior TKM supplied a very close race, this time Darton winning from Tyler however. Bushell was able to catch Bazley, who could not hold on to the lead, to take 2 wins from 2.

The Honda 3rd heat was expectedly exciting too, with a fantastic, constantly changing battle for the lead, Mclean eventually winning from Ellingham and Brown, the difference between the 3 just 0.17 seconds. Holden won in the ever-competitive Senior Max class, and Adams was the first driver of the day to take 3 wins as he won a close race in the Minimax class. Luke Watts, who was racing in both IAME Cadets and Hondas today, won the IAME third heat, the real talking point being his margin of victory over Shurey, which was a staggering 24.62 seconds. The Honda Cadets’ 4th heat started off as a 7-way battle, but was eventually whittled down to a squabble between the top 3 for the win, Irfan only just beating Lomliev to the finish line in a great race for the many spectators at Clay this month. Ethan Haynes held on for his first win of the day in the Max’s 4th heat well, with Haworth attacking constantly in the latter stages.

The Honda Cadet B Final was the first race after the lunch break, and this race was structured so the top 4 qualify for the A Final in race 25. It quickly became apparent that Ethan Leader and George Walker were going to qualify as the top 2, and Jed Murphy was able to claim 3rd, but it was heartbreak for Maynard as Ross took 4th right at the death. Marlow was out in the early stages in the Minimax, as Adams won the race well. The IAME Final followed, once again Luke Watts winning by a massive margin, but it was delight for Lucas Field, the Novice who was visually delighted with 2nd place. Pryer won his 4th consecutive race to take a clean sweep In the Junior Max, and Alex Tyler took his 3rd win of the day in winning the Senior TKM Final. Bushell won well in the 177’s, and Notey, despite being caught, was able to hold onto 2nd. The Cadets A Final followed, an predictably it was an amazing race, particularly from 2nd to 5th, but Ellingham was able to win from Millar, Mclean in 3rd to conclude a brilliant 6th race in this class of the day. The last race of the day was the Senior Max, in which Haworth took a well-deserved win on his return to racing ahead of a close battle for 2nd, which Rose took over Edwards and Martin to conclude the day.

The next championship round at Clay this season takes place on the 12th March.

