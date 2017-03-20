The Brentwood Karting Race League March Update

We take another look at the Brentwood Karting Race League.

Brentwood is still maintaining it’s solid reputation of creating successful drivers in the last four months alone another three drivers have progressed into cars, Ross Connolly and the Junior Saloon Car Championship, Emily Linscott has advanced into an intensive Ginetta Junior Championship testing schedule and performing brilliant and been scouted by Arden Motorsport’s youth development programme ‘The YRDA’.

Then there’s Gus Burton who will be taking part in the Junior Clio Championship and Matt Luff who has progressed into the Ginetta Junior Championship with JHR Racing with support from gaming giants Tetris, in the same paddock is Ben Green another Brentwood graduate who will be in contention for the Ginetta SuperCup Championship with Century Motorsport.

With such success at creating motorsports future it’s no surprise that The Brentwood Karting Race League has such support as the Force India Formula One Team, JOTA Sport, The Junior Saloon Car Championship, Evolution Racing and race wear giants MIR Raceline all of who contribute to rewarding the championship winners.

Brentwood Karting Race League Senior Championship

Current Brentwood Karting Champion, Sodi World Finalist and The Karting Magazine’s Highly Commended A&D Driver of the year, Jack Goldsmith leads the championship. Jack also received the Karting magazine Editor’s Special Mention in the inaugural A&D Award. Jack is taking part in his final championship season at Brentwood and looks to go out on top as he leads the early stages of the championship by 16 points. There’s a bright future ahead of Jack after learning his craft at Brentwood, Jack has recently taken part in this competitive RHPK Championship and was instantly a front runner.

Behind Jack in the championship is surprise pack Jake Taplin, another driver who has improved greatly in recent weeks due to the intensive racing programme Brentwood offers. Jake finally got off the mark only last week with his first ever overall race meeting victory, he chose the right race meeting to win as well as was treated to a few hot laps from Ross Connolly in his JSCC Championship car; it will be great to see how Jake does this season.

Three points behind Jake currently holding 3rd in the early stages of the championship is another name for the future Oliver Flashman. Oliver won the Brentwood Karting Cadet Championship last season after a series of podiums the previous season he finally topped the podium last season and is an instant front runner this season as a newly promoted senior driver. Oliver used what he had learnt at Brentwood and tried his hand at the Ellough Park Championship, despite missing a round Oliver dominated the championship in his very first attempt as an Ellough Park rookie, this, of course also led to him being crowned Rookie Of The Year. A name for the future for sure.

Biting at Oliver’s exhaust pipe is former Birel ART Cadet Champion Georgie Anker, The super-fast Harry Fleming and former Brentwood Senior Champion Adam Harding with 3rd to 6th all separated by 1 point.

This season is looking incredibly close, can Jack be caught? We’ll take another look towards the end of the season.

Brentwood Karting Race League Cadet Championship

Brentwood has a strong foundation of creating very young motorsport talent and that’s clear to see when you look at the Cadet League, having already produced quality drives such as Ivan Lomilev, Oliver Gray, Fraser Brunton Georgie Anker to name a few, we see new fresh faced motorsport potential in this seasons championship.

Heading the field is Kye Kinch, a fantastic start to the season for Kye after an equally impressive end to last season, consistently high points throughout the start of the season has resulted in an early but small lead and right behind Kye is Beau Sullivan, another bright start to the season for Beau.

One point behind Beau in 3rd is Jack Williamson; a dramatic improvement in Jack’s driving at the start of this season see him ahead of early championship favourite after finishing runner up to Oliver Flashman last season, Harry Nottage.

It looks to be a season long skirmish between these four drivers, all are capable of winning the championship and with the season so early on we’re sure there will be a few changes. Two other drivers worth a shout is Oliver Shelton; some great battles from Oliver towards the end of last season secured a race meeting victory against some tough competition, once he’s found his feet we’re sure he’ll be in the championship battle also. Brentwood Karting’s Most Improved Cadet Driver from last season is Joshua Patrick, Joshua is till improving with little experience compared to the other drivers Joshua is driving brilliantly.

Get involved

You can follow this competitive championship at Brentwood-karting.com to see who will take the eventual crown, if you are interested in getting involved please email: dan.lee@letsgoactive.co.uk

Like this article? Then check these out:

The Brentwood Karting Race League January Update

Brentwood Karting: Where are they now?