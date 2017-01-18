The Brentwood Karting Race League Update

As the Brentwood Karting Race League nears the end of the winter season, we look at the current standings.

Brentwood Karting Race League Senior Championship

The Brentwood Karting Race League has a rich heritage of creating successful drivers in both Karting and into cars and with over 40 drivers taking part in this seasons very competitive championship we see Sodi World Finalist Jack Goldsmith heading the championship with just a few weeks of racing action left. Jack has had another dominate season with his closest rival being 2015 EasyKart Cadet Champion and EasyKart World Finalist Georgie Anker in 2nd place.

Snapping at Georgie’s heels just a handful of points behind is Oliver Mooji, Oliver will be racing in the Birel ART UK Championship in 2017 following in the footsteps of other successful Brentwood Karting drivers Jenson Murchison, Tyrone Stansfield and Scott Huntley to name just a few.

Current Brentwood Karting Champion is Adam Harding, he is currently holding 4th position in the championship after winning the Senior Championship last season in his first attempt after progressing from the Cadet Championship. Adam had found this season more of a struggle as he looks to understand the kart in the challenging British winter weather conditions. Holding 5th in the Championship, joint on points with 4th placed Adam Is Jack Adams, Jack, last seasons Most Improved Driver is confirming his title with a fantastic season so far.

Brentwood Karting Race League Cadet Championship

This super competitive championship is shaping up nicely for an end of season show down for the overall Champion, Currently, Brentwood Karting born and bred and now Ellough Park championship dominator, Oliver Flashman is leading the championship, he is just a few points ahead of Harry Nottage, after leading the first half of the championship season Oliver has now taken the lead with just a few weeks to go.

A fantastic season for both no matter who takes the crown both have driven fantastically, but the final few weeks sure are going to be entertaining! Kye Kinch is currently holding 3rd position, but all the podium positions are still undecided as Beau Sullivan who is currently 4th is just 2 points off the all-important final podium position. Both Kye and Beau have also had fantastic seasons and the final few weeks nothing is going to be left on the table as this is looking like one of the closes and most competitive championship seasons for quite some time. Comfortably holding fifth in the championship is Jessica White, nicked named “The Piranha” Jessica’s bite is differently worse than her bark as he rolls up her sleeves and battles with the leading boys each week, a great season for Jessica who is also progressing into the Birel ART UK Championship this season.

You can follow this competitive championship at Brentwood-karting.com to see who will take the eventual crown, if you are interested in getting involved please email: dan.lee@letsgoactive.co.uk

Like this article? Then check these out:

Brentwood Karting: Where are they now?

New Karts at Brentwood