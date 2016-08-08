David Hoyle Memorial meeting Report

Woodthorpe Kart Club – 30/31 July 2016

Some 100 drivers were at Strubby, to show their respect, following the passing of long standing club member Dave Hoyle. Lots of games and celebrations were held on Saturday evening to celebrate Daves life and aid the collection.

On track, first out was Daves group, the 250 Gearbox. Paul Gutteridge and Shaun Lombardo fought it out to the line only to be penalised for overtaking under wellow flags. Paul gutteridge won the next two heats and went on to win the final ahead of Michael Holt, with Shaun Lombardo in third.

In Bambino’s, Regular winner, Adam Boocock won the first two heats before Joe Lewis got into his rhythm to win heat 3 and go on to take the final, ahead of Boocock with Lewis Wherrey close behind in third.

The IAME were close as usual. Following split heats Harvey Riby sat on Pole from Jake Weston, with Connor Taylor down the pack. After some thrilling overtakes, it was Taylor who crossed the line first ahead of Riby, with Weston in third.

In Senior Open, Taylor Woodward dominated the heats to get pipped in the final by Josh Pennell and Thomas Baldwin.

A healthy grid of Aircooled F100 as usual and Lee Gadsby was never headed all day despite many challenges from Ian Larder and James Ashe, as they finished in that order.

Excellent Junior racing saw Starr Casey, Molly Dodd and William Ashe trading places all day. In the final it was Local boy Ashe who took first from Molly with Starr in third.

Two very fast and determined Mini-Max drivers battled it out all day with Jake Boydell taking the 1st place trophy ahead of Billy Draper.

Cadet Libra definitely delivered as usual. Jake Weston and Harvey Riby dominated the heats but was the Honda Drivers, J-J Cook followed by Jacob McLaren then Joe Harrison that filled the podium.

Local driver Lucas Vaus dominated KZ125 ahead of some close battles which saw Dave Foster grab second in the final ahead of Jefferey Johnson.

Max 177 is one of the Best at Woodthorpe. Jamie Draper enjoyed a clean sheet but it wasn’t easy as the top 5 could be covered by a blanket. It was Dan Ireland who outsmarted the rest with 2nd and Wayne Hutson made it onto the third step.

Some Titanic battles occurred in Max. Lights as Jack Jones and Kurt Davies traded places at almost every opportunity. This reached a climax in Heat 3 when Jones nudged Davies going into the D and got disqualified. Jones bounced back in the final to take the chequered from Davies with William Wren clinging onto third.

Last group of the day was the Honda Cadets, and with a different top 3 in each heat, the final was anybody’s. After some brilliant racing, it was Joe Harrison whp took a popular win ahead of J-J Cooke and Archie Carter in Third.

At the end of the meeting, the Club presented a cheque for £2600.00 to Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital and further collections and donations took the total to £3500.00.

The next Strubby meeting is the Champagne drenched WOODTHORPE G.P. on 27/28 August.

