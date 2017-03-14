Fulbeck Events Sprint Series 2017 – Round 1 Report

Sunday 19 February 2017

Report by Carol McLean & Photography by TLP-Photography

The LKRC & FESS 2016 awards evening was presented by Karting Magazine’s very own Chris McCarthy to an extremely busy room of 180 attendees. Fulbeck’s Competition Secretary Julie Thornsby received Karting Magazine’s 2016 Nomination Award for Circuit of the Year. The club would like to thank all volunteers, marshals and staff for their continued support. The Fulbeck directors would like to convey their thanks and appreciation to sponsors customized for supplying the excellent trophies, Strawberry Racing for donating 3 x £50 raffle vouchers per meeting throughout the year for participating drivers, KartPartsUK, JM Racing, AFRacing Engineering, British Mini Bikes for supplying the flooring to the club house and all competitors, mechanics, parents, guardians for your continued support of this great institution “THE HOME OF REAL RACING”.

New to this season Bambino & Mini X30 classes have joined FESS 2017 IKR Championship, Junior TKM more than doubling their 2016 average monthly entries and with the surge in Honda Cadets from the Rookie Racing Training Academy (RRTA) based at LKRC, this race series continues to support affordable Independent Kart Racing. Starting as it means to continue FESS 2017 kicked off Round 1 of 9 (8 of the highest scoring rounds to count) with 14 classes, 36 heats including the finals and 103 entrants and lots of new sparkle and passion from the drivers keen to get back out on track. Clark of the Course Dan Ashton called a dry meeting and pulled no punches; running a tight ship from the off. If your name was 1 of the 4 called out at driving briefing and you were not in attendance you were not allowed out in the first heat. Thankfully all four were present. Phew!!

Bambinos

Heat 1 Race 1

As the first drivers of the day took their starting positions, Lewis Wherrell (98) and Jack Sant (86) took the front row to commence FESS IKR 2017. By the first lap the starting grid changed with Sant (86) loosing his P2 start to Jack Robinson (33) and Mason Bishop (85) sneaking up two positions from the back of the grid. Lap 3 and it’s all change again as Skye Parker (48) came from third row of the grid, dropped to back in the initial lap and then manoeuvred her way through to P3. By lap 4 the divisions were established and it was Wherrell (98) who took a lights to flag victory and an astonishing 49.24 seconds fastest time on lap 4. Sant (86) regained his P2 start position and crossed the line to take P2 followed 5.38 seconds by Parker (48) to take P3.

Heat 2 Race 10

Jack Fowler (99) on P1 snuggled in next to him is Robinson (33) with P3 winner from the first heat Parker (48) taking the third rung. Before the end of lap 2 Wherrell (98) makes his way through the pack from P5 to P2 with Sant (86) following his trail from P6 to P4, clipping kerbs tearing past Parker (48). Lap 3 sees the pack settle in to place but not before Robinson (33) falls to back of grid and George Davidson (2) takes the gap that Wherrell (98) leaves. Fowler (99) remains the leader but Wherrell (98) continues to heap on the pressure getting closer with each turn. Lap 4 Wherrell (98) takes the lead and Fowler (99) is a 1.140 seconds off his pace. Lap 5 and Sant (86) manages another pass on Parker (48) but Wherrell (98) just keeps his head down and takes the win with a race time of 6:34.770 minutes. Fowler (99) followed 3.34 seconds off P1 with Sant (86) holding off Parker (48) to claiming P3 3.35 seconds from Fowler (99). Best Lap Time went to Sant (86) with 1:03.870 minutes on his 4th lap.

Heat 3 Race 19

Now on the front row Parker (48) sits in P1, Jacob Ashcroft (22) who was missing from the first heat, is next on P2, with Sant (86) finishing the trio. With this class entertaining us from the off, Ashcroft (22) falls to P8, Wherrell (98) leaves P7 and moves up three places, meanwhile Davidson (2) and Mason Bishop (85) also gain two positions and that’s only the first lap. The following lap Sant (86) drops from 3rd to P8 moving the pack up once place with the exception of the front runners Bishop (85) and Parker (48) who is leading the way by 1.650 seconds. Lap 3 Bishop (85) loses the two places and Wherrell (98) is there again to take the spot with Fowler (99) tagging on behind. Parker (48) is holding on to the lead with all her might but the gap is that little bit shorter with each passing sector. Lap 5 Wherrell (98) is only 0.210 seconds from leader Parker (48). The final lap and Wherrell (98) takes the chequered by 1.21 seconds ahead of Parker (48) who’s race completion time was 6:35.970 minutes. Holding on to P3 from lap 3 Fowler (99) crossed the line 15.92 seconds in third place. Best Lap Time went P1 Wherrell (98) on lap 4 with a time of 1:03.690.

FINAL Race 28

With grid positions decided for the first final of the year, Lewis Wherrell (98) having displayed superb tenacity took pole.. Next came Skye Parker (48) who made us hold our breaths in the last heat. Third spot went to Jack Sant (86). This final held more excellent racing with Wherrell (98) on lap 1 slipping away from the main pack 0.600 seconds ahead of Parker (48) and Fowler (99) was chomping at the heels of Sant (86). Lap 2 and leader Wherrell (98) extends his leads to 1.38 seconds from Parker (48) whilst Bishop (85) start to moves his way up the grid. By lap 4 Wherrell (98) is over 5 seconds ahead, Bishop (85) is now only 0.20 of a second off fourth place Fowler (99) and Sant (86) gains ground that Parker (48) loses. Lap 5 sees the final changes to the running order for this class as Bishop (85) goes ahead of Fowler (99) and Sant (86) makes his way past Parker (48) but she’s chasing him down. Making 4 wins out of 4 Lewis Wherrell (98) romped home the victor taking P1 with a race completion time of 7:33.140 minutes. Jack Sant (86) held on to take P2 0.510 seconds ahead of P3 winner Skye Parker (48) who completed the race in 7:42.400 minutes. Best Lap Time went to Lewis Wherrell (98) with a 1:03.750 on lap 4.

A big congratulations to all the Bambino competitors and welcome to the 2017 Championship.

Honda Cadet

Heat 1 Race 2

13 drivers entered the first outing of this class for this season but only 12 karts came to the grid of which regular Rachel Swain joined the grid in her Tyro keeping the cadets on their toes. At the head of this heat held the welcome return of 2016 Championship P2 winner Benjamin Smalley (96) on P1. On P2 came 8yrs old Liam Hartley (19) from the awning of Nathan Chafer Racing (NCR) who joined FESS at the latter end of 2016. After progressing from winning the Bambino championship at WKC 2015 Liam then moved to cadets classes, and competed in 92 of a possible 120 heats earning himself 5th place in Libra Open in addition to scooping P3 in both IAME & Honda Cadet classes. Liam now seems to have found his niche in Hondas, although father Dayle Hartley admits that Liam preferred the IAME. To complete the trio P3 gives us the 2016 Championship 4th place winner Thomas Colton (99) supporting the vibrant Boost Racing livery. First lap completed and there was plenty of movement coming through the hairpin turn in the first sector. Smalley (96) drops to P2, whilst Colton (99) shoots into the P1 slot. More pack shuffling further down the line sees newcomer Ollie Goodyear (7) passing both Jack Stimson (71); who is also new to this class and Hartley (19); who had slipped into P3 on the previous lap, whist Back at the front of the grid Colton (99) holds onto his first place with Smalley (99) just over a second behind him. Lap 4 and both Goodyear (7) and Hartley (19) give way to the sole Tyro Swain (13). Colton (99) keeps Smalley (96) at bay all the way to the chequered flag for the heat win with a time of 6:22.062 minutes. Smalley (96) crosses the line for P2 2.307 seconds off first place. Goodyear (7) falls back one place as Hartley (19) pushes past by 0.732 seconds to take P3. Best Lap Time of the heat went to Colton (99) on lap 3 posting a time of 54.274 seconds.

DNS – Rodgers (35) Farrar (24)

Heat 2 Race 11

More newcomers to the championship as Joel Smith (54) tops the grid with Hansith Rao (3) on P2. Heat 1 winner Colton (99) lines up in P3. Smith (54) maintains his lead through to the third lap but in lap 1 Rao (3) fall back two places, Hartley (19) steams past Smalley (96) and Colton (99) to take second place from his P5 start. At the opposite end of the pack on P11, Ollie Goodyear (7) blitzes his way to sixth position, meanwhile new to karting Rookie student Logan Crew (37) descends from 9th to 12th. Lap 2 Hartley (19) maintains his P2 stance but 1.095 seconds behind Colton (99) holds him in his sights and succeeds in shutting the gap in the next circuit of the track. Smalley (96) staggers back a place Goodyear (7) overtakes both Smalley (96) and Rao (3) for P4 but it all comes crashing down with a rapid decent to P8 in lap 3. Four laps in and Rookie student Max Penney (32) moves into position and propels his way through the traffic to P5 from initially slipping down one place to 9th on lap 2, while at the front Colton (99) takes the lead from Smith (54), and Hartley (19) moves up to P3. Lap 5 Lewis Farrar (24) takes a dive down the grid four places to P10 allowing Lexie Belk (98), Jack Stimson (71), Rao (3) and Goodyear (7) to all move up one slot. Lap 6 brought forth some of the Smalley (96) magic to get around Hartley for P3. Last lap of the race and Thomas Colton (99) takes the chequered flag but is docked one place for overtaking on a yellow flag so P1 goes to Benjamin Smalley (96) with a race completion time of 6:36.645 minutes follow by P2 heat winner Thomas Colton (99) who also achieved the Best Lap Time of 54.129 seconds and Joel Smith (54) claimed P3.

Heat 3 Race 20

Decision maker for grid positions in the finals, Lexie Belk (98) lines up in P3, Logan Crew (37) on the second step with Thomas Colton (99) leading the way whilst it looks like Joel Smith (54) transponder isn’t working on P4. Clearing all 3 sectors of the first lap Colton (99) maintains his lead but hang on Smalley (96) seizes the opportunity for P3, when Crew (37); who doesn’t have the best start off the line drops to P11 whilst Rookie student Harrison Line (55) rockets from P10 into 4th place but loses the spot and nosedives to the back by the end of his second lap. NCR’s Hartley (19) sees the windowed opened by Smalley (96) passing through in lap 1 and joins the flow settling into P4 for the next three circuits of the track. Lap 5 and Colton (99) still holds onto the lead posting the Best Lap Time of the heat with 54.165 seconds. Coming into the second chicane (aka Milton’s) Smalley (96) bites a little too much kerb, bending his chain and putting him out of the race. This moves Hartley (19) into P3, meanwhile steadily making their way through the field, are Jack Stimson (71) in P4 and Max Penney (32) in P5 who started on the 6th row. The end of lap 6 and Colton (99) is not letting go even Smith (54) is chasing him down in P2 and is Hartley (19) 4.506 seconds off P1. The chequered flag is out and it’s Colton (99) who takes the heat win with a finish time of 6:21.2015 minutes. Joel Smith (54) crosses the line for P2 with Liam Hartley (19) putting in his best lap of the heat snapping up 3rd place 2.408 seconds off P1. DNS – Rodgers (35) Exclusions – Farrar (24) Underweight Stimson (71) Leaving Parc Ferme

FINAL Race 29

The racing so far today has been absolutely thrilling from this class but there’s issues ahead as only 8 out of the 13 kart make the grade. NCR’s Liam Hartley (19) won the front row gig with Thomas Colton (99) next on P2 and Benjamin Smalley (96) complete with new chain fitted on P3. The race gets underway and Hartley (19) spins out, falling down the grid like a stone eight places! Joel Smith (54) overtakes Max Penney (32) to lock into P3 whilst Smalley (96) and Colton (99) glide into P2 & P1 respectively. During the next trip round the circuit Ollie Goodyear (7) pulls ahead of Max Penney (32) and relocates himself in 4th place. By lap 3 Colton (99) is not giving up P1 and surges on with a 1.369 second lead in front of Smalley (96) and an adamant Hartley (19) pulls in a lap time of 56.616 secs. No change in order for lap 4 as Colton (99) keeps a firm grasp on P1 but watch out Smalley (96) is narrowing that margin now at 1.042 seconds. Lap 5 and it’s still Colton (99) heading towards victory, whilst Smalley (96) gains ever closer by 1.02 seconds. Final lap and Goodyear (7) slides down to P5 whilst Hartley (19) steams ahead but can’t quite close the 12 second lead Smith (54) has in P3. With 0.843 seconds between the leaders Colton (99) remains stalwart to claim his well earned prize, Benjamin Smalley (96) crosses the line in second place but only just as 0.212 seconds separates him from P3 winner Joel Smith (54).

DNS – Rogers (35), Line (55), & Crew (37)

Exclusions – Rao (3), Farrar (23), Belk (98) Wrong tyre numbers.

IAME Cadets

Heat 1 Race 3

6 of the 11 karts for this heat are first timers to the class and for half of them it’s their first competition at Fulbeck. Last years 2nd place championship winner and dripping in ‘RK’ is Charlie Rippin (65) is our first IAME in the line up. First newcomers are brothers Joey“blue” (11) as Evan“silver”Brown (23) takes P2; all but identical except for the different coloured helmets and race numbers. In the third step with novice plates of last season gone is Rookie Racing’s Alfie Gallagher (14), now under the guidance of mechanic / trainer Alan Hoyle of Global Karting, who nurtured Lucas Ellingham from his early days to Super One.

Lights change to green and we’re racing. Holding firm in P1 Rippin (65) pulls out and leaves the others but the 2016 P3 championship winner George Blessett (72) on his way round, bypasses Brown (23) and Gallagher (14) to take P2. Further along the line another Rookie student Keira Harris (20); who having practiced at the track last season decided to join the 2017 championship, leaves her P9 start to manoeuvre past both Devon Nolan (54) and brother of the pole sitter Joseph Rippin (26); Nolan (54) last seen at Fulbeck as Bambino, drops one place with Rippin (23). It’s a very busy initial lap but to add a little twist, from P8 comes Taylor Orridge (69); only the 2016 MSA Bambino Champion, who pays a visit to P4 but settles in to P3 for the next lap. Brown (23) slides back to P5 switching places with Gallagher (14). It’s now all about the times as the grid spreads out. Lap 3 and Rippin (65) posts the Best Lap Time of the heat at 54.081 seconds keeping a head of Blessett (72) by 1.69 seconds. Last seasons P4 champion Lewis Bird (44) steps up to P5 as Brown (23) dips down a step. Lap 5 see no change in the top three. Rippin (65) is whipping out the fast laps times with 1.72 seconds from P2 Blessett (72) who in turn is trying to shake Orridge (69) from his back bumper but he hangs on. Chequered is out for Charlie Rippin (65) crossing the finish line in P1 with a race completion time of 6:19.008 minutes. Blessett (72) stuck fast for P2 and Orridge (69) comes home to take P3.

Heat 2 Race 12

At the top of list is George Blessett (72) on P1. Rookie Alfie Gallagher (14) next in line and on P3 Joseph Rippin (26) who achieved P7 in the previous season champion. Lap 1 and blimey, neither Charlie Rippin (65) or Taylor Orridge (69) really don’t like being on P7 & P8 and both slip past, shimmy, glide and negotiate their way up the through the traffic to P2 & 3 with 1.63 seconds between them. Blessett’s transponder isn’t relaying any details. Lap 2. After initially losing his P4 start place with the torrent of Rippin (65) & Orridge in the previous lap, Bird (44) regains his composure to pass Gallagher (14) and Rippin (26) reinstating himself back in P4. By the start of lap 3 Devon Nolan (54) also regains his starting position in P6 but Gallagher (14) tumbles down the order to P9. With lap 4 Orridge (69) is chasing down the leaders for P1 and shortening the gap to 1.1 seconds. Lap 5 and Gallagher (14) finds a little extra oomph and overtakes both Joey (11) & Evan Brown (23) putting him in P7. Back at the pointy end Charlie Rippin (65) takes the victory in 6:18.719 minutes with George Blessett (72) crossing the line for P2 and Taylor Orridge (69) 9.434 seconds from P1.

Exclusion – Bird (44) for incorrect tyres.

Heat 3 Race 21

All 11 karts congregate on the starting grid, this time with Lewis Bird (44) as pole sitter, Devon Nolan (54) as back up and Evan Brown (54) in reserve on P3 and starting on P7 George Blessett (72) transponder is not transmitting again. The first 2 laps the pack settles in their positions Gallagher (14) pushes forward two spots but loses a place to Taylor Orridge (69) on his way to the top. Charlie Rippin (65) is on fire, reaches for the top to pull himself in to P1 from P6. Whilst the front runners Rippin (65), Blessett (72) and Bird (44) & Orridge (69) grapple over the main prize the bottom half of the grid see Keira Harris (20) overtake Ben Angus (81) and Joey Brown (11). Lap 3 sees Orridge (69) wrestle P3 from Bird (44) with 0.6 seconds to spare!! Lap 5 Rippin (65) posts the Best Lap Time for the heat at 53.825 seconds. Lap 6 and whilst the upper portion of the heat is remaining steady, Harris (20) passes Rippin (23) taking her to P8 and Angus (81) follows her lead moving up two rungs of the ladder to P9. With the last lap board being replaced by the chequered flag, Charle Rippin (65) makes it 3 out of 3. Posting a race completion time of 6:20.225 minutes. George Blessett (72) comes home in P2 with Taylor Orridge (69) claiming P3 just under 7 seconds from P1.

FINAL Race 30

Only the top 3 will make it to the podium. A well deserved P1 for Charlie Rippin (65) will he make P1 four heats in a row? Taylor Orridge (69) is putting his mark on this class but he needs to find a way past the might of Rippin (65) to get the top spot. On P3 George Blessett (72) lines up but will your transponder gives us some feedback? With all 11 karts at the lights, this 7 laps final gets underway. After the first lap there’s no movement in top three front runners and the last two but is the middle of the pack where action takes place. Devon Nolan (54) takes two steps back from his P4 start and likewise Joseph Rippin (26) drops from P7 to 9th. With the following taking the advantage and moving up a step are Evan Brown (23) to P4 and Lewis Bird (44) to 5th place, Alfie Gallagher (14) steps up to P7; who turns that to P6 in the next lap, and Keira Harris (20) to P8. Bird (44) gets past Brown (23) for P4 during lap 3 and Harris (20) post her quickest heat lap.

On to lap 4 is where we see Orridge (69) enter his fastest lap of the finals at 54.604 seconds and 0.483 seconds off Rippin (65) pace. Gallagher (14) works his way around Brown (23) to P6 and Rippin (65) might be shy and quiet but he’s not giving Orridge (69) a chance and widens the gap by 0.125 seconds over the fifth lap of the circuit. Lap 6 over and parents, mechanics and even dogs are holding their breaths at the fenced finish line and its Bird (44) posting his best lap time of 54.475 seconds. Last lap and pushing his kart even further in race completion time of 6:17.945 minutes Charlie Rippin (65) makes it 4 out 4 wins claiming the 1st place trophy and Best Lap Time of the heat with 53.872 seconds on the final lap. Taylor Orridge (69) maintains his position to cross the line securing P2 5.506 seconds from P1 and George Blessett (72) coming home to take P3.

Junior TKM, Mini Max & Mini X30

Heat 1 Race 4

The first mixed grid of the day brings 7 Jnr TKMs, a Mini Max and from the S8Racing awning 2 Mini X30s. 2016 IKR JNR TKM P2 championship winner Scott McIntyre (35) sporting a very eye catching union flag helmet, is the first kart in this grid. Dazzling us with a Jack Dex Racing livery in P2 came last seasons 3rd place winner Byron Brown (77). Both having joined the last round of the 2016 season, Rhys Porter (71) lines up at P3 and next to him on the second row is Theo Tibbitts (46). On the third row newcomer Ethan Newsham (30) joins the fold and in P6 and seen earlier today; out with the Honda Cadets, stretching her Tyro legs, but now in Jnr TKM, we have Rachel Swain (13). For the new Mini X30 class are Ben Jenkins (99) and Jacob Heap (12 ) both being graduates from the 2016 IKR – IAME Cadet season are no strangers to Fulbeck. Heap also holds the accolades of MSA P3 championship winner and Karting Magazine 2016 Rookie of the Year Nominee. Our Mini Max driver is Ryan Evans (66) and a first timer to the championship.

With the TKMs setting off first McIntyre (35) leads the way for others to follow, with his relaxed style and late breaking, making it look all too easy. The first lap divides the ranks with both Brown (77) and Porter (71) descending six places a piece and joining them Tibbitts (46) falls back to P7. In P2 coming from his P5 start is Newsham (30) followed 2.36 seconds later by Swain (13) to P3. Also picking their way through the traffic we see both of the Mini X30s. Heap (12) makes his way to 4th place, crossing teammate Jenkins (99) on route, who follows Heap (12) to gain two positions. Even Mini Max driver Evans (66) joins the flow taking him up to P6. Lap 2 and the drivers settle down in to rhythm and start to pick up the pace. The next two laps sees Newshaw (30) closing in on the gap to McIntyre (35) and Tibbitts (46); slicing 0.4 seconds from his previous lap time, overtakes the Mini Max of Evans (66). With 2 laps remaining McIntyre (35) edges away from Newsham (30), Heap (12) pushes his X30 past the Jnr TKM of Swain (13) and the pack moves in closer together. The penultimate lap and Heap (12), Tibbitts (46), Brown (77) and Evans (66) find a little extra in the tank posting their quickest laps but it’s McIntyre (35) who wins Best Heat Lap Time with 47.60 seconds. Newsham (30) isn’t giving up so easily now taking nearly a second off his previous lap but as the chequered flag raises Scott McIntyre (35) takes the heat win in 6:22.010 minutes. Ethan Newsham (30) crosses the line in P2 and Jacob Heap (12) takes the first ever 1st place for Mini X30 class at Fulbeck.

DNS – Hearst (58) Jnr TKM

Heat 2 Race 13

Having shaken off the winter hibernation in the first heat, Newsham (30) takes to the front of the grid, with Tibbitts (46) on P2 and Porter (71) in third place. With Matthew Hearst (58); who only found out about the championship on the Saturday afternoon, missing from P4, the rest of the grids moves up a place. From the off McIntyre (35) is off to a cracking start, carving through the traffic and leaving his P5 start for second place. Relinquishing their start positions Swain (13) shuffles back two places from P4 whilst both Tibbitts (46) and Porter (71) drop back one each. Not content with looking at the back of Newsham (30), McIntyre (35) ups the pace and takes the lead role. With shortening times Newsham (30), Porter (71) and Tibbitts (46) enter their best laps. There’s possible contact going into the first chicane in lap 5 and Tibbitts (46) takes on the tyre barriers, restarts but returns to the pits and retires from the heat with a dropped nose cone. Next time round and Heap (12) cuts 0.43 seconds from his previous lap to move Swain (13) down a notch, whilst McIntyre (35) takes his second Best Heat Lap Time with 47.500 seconds. Lap 7 its Brown (77) & Swain (13) turns giving us their fastest laps. Making it 2 out of 2 Scott McIntyre (35) wins the heat with a race completion time of 6:20.040 minutes and 4.37 seconds in front of P2 winner Ethan Newsham (30). In Mini X30 P1 goes to Jacob Heap (12) posting 6:43.970 minutes over the line 11 seconds ahead of Ben Jenkins (99).

Heat 3 Race 22

Last chance to stake your claim for grid positions in the finals with this 8 lap decider. McIntyre (35) has his eyes on the prize and overtakes Hearst (58) for the top spot. Newsham (30) clears both Brown (77) and Tibbitts (46) but focussing in on number (35) kart, Newsham moves in to P2. Heap (12) moves up to sixth place to complete the first lap. No change to the running order over laps 2 & 3 but the top three karts hone in on their lap times with 0.37 seconds between Newsham (30) and Hearst (58) and then 0.32 seconds on lap 3. Lap 4 McIntyre (35) sets the Best Heat Lap Time of 47.740 seconds and Ben Jenkins (99) Mini X30 switches places with Swain (13) to P7. Without further movement in the positions, McIntyre (35) takes the chequered again, crossing the line posting 6:21.450 minutes.

DNS – Porter (71)

FINAL Race 22

Laying down the foundations Scott McIntyre (35) returns to the top of the stack with his main challenger today Ethan Newsham (30) who lines up on P2. Lap 1 doesn’t fail to shake up the pack a little as Hearst (58) tumbles from P7 three places. In opposite directions both Brown (77) and Swain (13) pass P5 Porter (71) switching between P6 to P4. Lap 2 and Swain (13) times slow as her engine comes to a stop and ends her day. P8 and with Heap (12) having already passed Hearst (58), fills in the gap made by Swain (13) in P6. Lap 4 Hearst (58) regains his composure and reaches P8. Lap 5 and Heap (12) continues his journey out pacing Brown (77) for P4. The grid closes down heading into the penultimate trip lap and even with the top eight karts putting down their best times on the final laps, he can’t be caught. With a lead of 14.11 seconds Scott McIntyre (35) sails over the finish line in 1st place completing the race in 6:21.570 minutes followed by Theo Tibbitts (46) coming home to take P2.

Lap 8 McIntyre (35) sets the Best Heat Lap Time of 47.700 seconds.

Penalties – Newsham (30) & Porter (71) +10 seconds for missing a chicane.

Junior Max & X30

Heat 1 Race 5

This is the second of the three mixed grids for the day bringing the welcome return of all 13 contenders from last season, with 4 Junior X30’s and 9 Junior Max drivers registered for the race. X30’s first and on P1 is Charlotte Fox (5), 2016 Championship P3 winner with former cadet driver Arron Browne (46) next on P2. Head of the Junior Max line up is Travis Coyne (72) the 2016 P2 winner, Jake Boydell 2016 MSA Mini Max 1st place winner on P2 followed by Rookie Racing’s Joe Gallagher (19) on the third rung. First lap over and Browne (46) secures the lead and S8Racing’s Jayjay Cook (27) follows his path to move into P2. Meanwhile over in with the Max’s Coyne (72) fails to start and Chris Czumpf (55), leaps from the back of the pack to P6. Next lap and Fox (5) takes back a position from Cook (27) whilst Browne (46) isn’t looking back. Boydell (88) pushes on ahead of Czumpf (55) and Luke Collins (64) swaps places with Gallagher (19). Lap 3 & 4 Gallagher is overtaken by Jak Swainston (22) and Collins (64) is now out of the heat. Lap 5 Czumpf (55) shaves 0.62 seconds of the previous lap passing Boydell (88). Browne (46) leads all the way to the chequered flag taking the heat win in 6:10.816 minutes. Likewise Czumpf (55) doesn’t back down with a lead of 2.356 seconds ahead of P2 Boydell (88) completes the heat in 6:38.597minutes.

Best Lap Time X30 – Charlotte Fox (5) Lap 6 46.424 seconds

Best Lap Time Max – Chris Czumpf (55) Lap 7 47.270 seconds

DNS – Smalley (99)

Heat 2 Race 14

In the hot seat for is X30’s JayJay Cook (27) with P2 Adam Colton (192) on P2. Max’s finds TJ Reeve (98) at the top followed by Josh Askew (35) and Luke Collins (64). Lap 1 and everyone has moved places. Fox (5) passes Colton (196) and Cook (27) keeps straight on in P1 with Browne doing likewise in to second place. Reeve (98) finds his way P13, whilst Coyne (72) launches 6 places to P7. Lap 2 sees Coyne (72) push ahead of Askew (35) and Collins (64) in the next lap to head up the Max class. Minimal difference in lap times as Browne (46) continues the pressure on Fox (5) for P1. Lap 5 is where both Smalley (99) and Gallagher (19) take the advantage as Czumpf (55) and Boydell (88) lose out but Czumpf (55) hauls himself back up a slot next time around. Final lap and Fox (5) keeps Browne (46) at bay by a mere 0.307 seconds completing the heat 6:12.638 minutes and posting the X30s fastest lap in lap 6 at 46.482 seconds. Max driver Coyne (72) passes the X30 of Colton (196) with a race completion time of 6:25.885 minutes and Best Lap Time in lap 7 posting 46.189 seconds. Collins (64) crosses the line in P2 6.289 secs from P1.

Heat 3 Race 23

The last chance at staking their positions for the final, sees Browne (46) in P1 and Colton (196) take the prime spots for X30s whilst Max’s Czumpf (55) and Smalley (99) sit on the third row. First over the line is Browne (46) with a lights to flag victory posting a race completion time of 6:12.298 minutes. From her P4 start place its Fox (5) who comes home to claim P2 1.895 seconds from Browne (46).

Junior Max Chris Czumpf (55) falls straight to the back of the grid as Coyne (72) shoots up the grid 5 places to P5 meanwhile Reeves (98) and Boydell (88) switch places twice by the end of lap 2. Gallagher (19) overtakes Swainston (22) for P4 where they remains for the rest of the heat. Lap 6 and Coyne (72) passes the X30 of Colton (196), lap 7 Coyne (72) posts Best Lap Time at 46.189 seconds and brings it home in P1 with a race completion time of 6:20.740 minutes with a lead of 7.525 seconds ahead of P2 Smalley (99) Exclusion – Gallagher (19) Scrutineering – incorrect engine number.

FINAL Race 32

With four trophies available over both classes the drivers take their places on the grid. X30 Row 1, with his two heats wins P1 sees Browne (46) and Fox (5) on P2. For Max on row 3 is Travis Coyne (72) and Luke Collins (64) up next but with the bright yellow body kit, Jake Boydell (88) peaks through from the row behind. X30’s Browne (46) show’s no flaws and even with posting 46.530 seconds, her Best Lap Times in both laps 6 & 7 Fox (5) just misses P1 by 0.058 seconds to the class winner Arron Browne (46) with a race completion time of 6:14.651 minutes crosses then line.

Max class Lap 1 and starting from the back of the pack Reeves (98) leaves for P6, while Boydell (88) passes Coyne (72) on his way down line four places at takes the lead. Lap 2 Reeves (98) gets overtaken by Collins (64) to regain his start position. Lap 3 with a difference of 0.37 seconds in lap times Collins (64) closes in on Boydell (88) as Coyne (72) aims to get back up through the traffic. By lap 6 Coyne (72) achieves his goal and then proceeds to post the heats Best Lap Time on lap 7 with 46.471 seconds. Chequered flag and P1 for Travis Coyne (72) with a race completion time of 6:39.893 minutes. Second kart over the line is Jake Boydell (88) 2.906 seconds off P1 and with a difference of 1.62 seconds collecting the last trophy in P3 came Luke Collins (64).

Rotax 177

Heat 1 Race 6

Healthiest grid of the day brought 17 entrants of which 15 were welcomed returners and 2 new drivers to Fulbeck. Whilst these stouter gentleman drivers formed and orderly queue, the front row held P1 Rob Carter (75), P2 Sean Smith (64) and from the row behind in P3 Steven Walker (27) the 2016 P4 Championship Winner. Whilst Walker (27) and Smith (64) switch places in the top four of the grid, it is a story different for the rest. Tim Darlow (8) the 2016 P3 Championship Winner, resets the group dynamic clearing 7 places to P9 whilst Kevin Harvey (86) and Clive Charlesworth (99) follow Darlow (8)s lead. At end of lap 2 John Scott (46) finds himself on P11 from his second row start and Darlow (8) falls back to P14. Paul Jaques (5) moves back up two places from dropping to P12 in lap 1 with a mechanical for the ABH to his front bumper, while back at the top Smith (64) takes the lead from Carter (75). In the middle of the grid Sam Scott (30) and Scott Collinge (1); the 2016 P1 Championship Winner; are steadily moving up the line with Collinge (1), getting by both Scott (30) and Mark Wingad (47) to P4 during lap 3. By the end of the next lap the top 9 karts work on their speeds and Collinge (1) posts 46.258 seconds the Best Lap Time of the heat, whilst the remaining 7 switch places until lap 6 then it’s Collinge (1) who overtakes Carter (75) for P3 while Smith (64) holds onto the lead. Collinge (1) finds 0.9 seconds to gain on Smith (64) in lap 7 but it’s just not enough as Smith (64) takes the flag in 6:16.570 minutes. With only a difference of 0.083 secs Scott Collinge (1) takes P2 and P3 for Steven Walker (27) 0.574 secs from P1.

DNS – Durrant (9)

Heat 2 Race 15

Scott Meakin (29) starts off this heat, P2 finds Paul Jaques (55) and 2016 P2 Championship Winner in P3 is Ross Meakin (77), brother of Scott. First lap courtship ensues as Jaques (55) loses two places, Meakin (29) drops to last place so Collinge (1) takes the helm with Meakin (77) moving into P2. Darlow (8) falls from P6 to P12 with John Scott (42), Simon Finnis (53) and Steven Walker (27) all giving up positions, but making excellent headway through traffic are both Wingad (47) and Carter (75) picking up 6 positions each to P3 & 4 respectively and from his P14 start Smith (64) goes to P9 and then P6 by the end of lap 2. Collinge (1) maintains his lead into the next lap where Smith (64) picks off Jaques (55) on his way up to P5 with Scott (30); carrying on his 6 place leap in lap 1, accompanies him. Adam Hutton (92) having gained a position in lap 1 finds he descends to P14. Recovering from his earlier loses Walker (27) applies himself to the task at hand and gets up to P9 and out pacing newcomer Damian Mott (3). No change with the top 3 as Collinge (1), Meakin (77) and Carter (75) continue to lead the way. Lap 6 mild mannered Smith (64) raises the game on Wingad (47) taking P4 and Jaques (55) pitches back to 7 places to 14th. Darlow (8) having gradually worked his way upwards gains the advantage on Scott (42) for P8. It’s the last lap, Scott (30) battles with Wingad (47) for P5. But it’s Scott Collinge (1) in 6:08.589 minutes who takes P1 4.49 secs ahead of Ross Meakin (77) in P2 who is followed with a difference of 4.649 seconds in P3 is Rob Carter (75).

Best Lap Time Scott Collinge (1) Lap 5 45.978 seconds|

Penalties – Darlow (8) Missed chicane +10 seconds

Heat 3 Race 24

Penultimate heat and the front end of the grid sees, P1 Simon Finnis (53), P2 Damian Mott (3), P3 Adam Hutton (92). Lap 1 and 16 karts set off but only 13 make it round, losing Mott (3), Meakin (29) and Carter (75) to this determined bunch. Finnis (53) falls to P7 and Hutton (92) to 11th. Sam Scott (30) jumps in to the lead from P4 with Meakin (77) moving up 5 places to P2 and Steven Walker (27) steps into P3 but it’s Sean Smith (64) that seizes the greatest leap from P15 to 5th place!! Lap 2 starts to see Hutton (92) and Collinge (1) commence their ascent and Kevin Harvey (86) holds firm in P8 from his P16 start. In lap 3 Meakin (77) passes Scott (30) for the lead role, Smith (64) overtakes Scott (42) for P4 and lap 4 Darlow (8) takes P5. Lap 5 Scott (42) shaves 4.8 seconds from his previous lap gaining on Darlow (8) and Collinge (1) overtakes Finnis (53). Lap 7 brings the Best Lap Time from Collinge (1) at 46.052 seconds but it’s Ross Meakin (77) who takes the heat win in 6:15.976 minutes. P2 for Sam Scott (30) with a difference of 1.268 secs and Steven Walker (27) takes P3, 3.878 secs off P1.

FINAL Race 33

Grid positions decided and it’s Sean Smith (64) at the top of the stack, Scott Collinge (1) lines up next on P2 with Sam Scott (30) completing the trio for the final. From the lights turning green the dance begins with all but three karts changing their start positions to the end of the first circuit. Lap 2 brings Meakin (77) to the front followed by Collinge (1) and then Smith (64) down to P3. Lap 3 Collinge (1) posts the fastest lap for the final with 46.391 seconds. The class bunches closer together through to lap 4. Lap 5 Meakin (77) drops 1.835 secs from his lap 4 time so Collinge (1) slots into P1. Last lap board and there’s only 0.35 seconds in pace between the top 4 drivers but its Scott Collinge (1) in 6:12.661 minutes who crosses the line and takes P1. Second kart home is Ross Meakin (77) 2.344 secs from P1 and taking the final trophy Rob Carter (75) in P3 2.092 secs behind Meakin (77)

Senior Open & X30

Heat 1 Race 7

10 entrants for mixed grid No.3 brings the visiting Dart Motorsport F4S Series Rnd 1 to the 2017 championship. As the karts take their places; the Aixro of 2016 P2 Senior Open winner, Andy Bennett (22) lines up in P1, next on P2 Jak Shepherd (10) with his KF1 and P3 for new recruit James Kitching (17) in a KF3. With a DNS for Shepherd (10) and F100 driver Niels Christoffersen (11) taking the day off, the drivers shuffles up the grid. Going into the second lap and the only non-movers are the X30 of Leon Dolby (99) in P8 and leader Bennett (22). Dart Motorsports Lee Shurey (66) takes his Aixro down two places whilst his teammate Tommi Caldwell (192) in an Ecomoto jumps up to P2. Lap 3 and the two Aixros of Bennett (22) and Caldwell (192) keep the lead while George Barnett (31) put in his best lap of the heat 47.79 seconds. Lap 4 sees X30s Jamie Falvey (92) pass both Shurey (66) then switch positions with Barnett (13) and Dolby (99) to take P6. Falvey (92) posts the Best Lap Time of 45.686 secs in lap 6. Caldwell (192) pushes on trying to catch Bennett (22) but he can’t make up the 1.802 seconds difference and it’s a lights to flag victory for Andy Bennett (22) with a race completion time of 6:11.511minutes. P2 for Tommi Caldwell (192) and the first X30 over the line is Jamie Falvey (92) in 6:14.072 minutes.

Heat 2 Race 16

Having the winter cobwebs removed, top of grid holds P1 Tommi Caldwell (192), P2 James Kitching (17) and P3 George Barnett (31) who missed joining the 2016 championship being 16 days too young, brings his unsealed Rotax . First corner incident makes a mess of the running order and Barnett (31) , Bennett (22) and Falvey (92) take a quick exit left with Dolby (99) slipping up the inside taking him from eighth to P1. Fresh from grass tracking and looking for a new speed fix, Joe Jopling (92) follows in Dolby (99) up the line and to P4. Lap 2 and Bennett (22) starts his ascent up the pack securing P3 in 3 laps. Shepherd (10) who lost two positions from the earlier incident to back marker, surges ahead pulling back into P4, Caldwell (192) posts the heats Best Lap Time of 46.162 seconds and overtakes Dolby (99) to regain the lead in lap 5. As Dolby (99) wrings out another 0.077 seconds piling on the pressure it’s Tommi Caldwell (192) who takes the chequered flag and the heat win in 6:13.118 minutes with the sole X30 Leon Dolby (99) completing the heat in 6:13.324 minutes.

Heat 3 Race 25

Last chance to secure grid positions for the final time and only six karts to choose from. In P1 is George Barnett (31) and P2 for Andy Bennett (22). The X30’s coming from the third row, crisscross their way throughout the race in pursuit of the prize. Bennett (22) and Caldwell (192) take control and move to the top spots. Barnett (13) is overtaken by both Dolby (99) and Falvey (92) and settles into P5. Lap 4 finds Caldwell (192) is out of the race but the leader Bennett (22) is X30’s driving down the gap whilst Falvey (92) is posting the heats Best Lap Time at 45.690 seconds. With his second heat win of the day Andy Bennett (22) in 6:12.143 minutes takes P1, 1.564 seconds ahead of the X30 of Leon Dolby (99).

FINAL Race 34

With nine karts for the final, Andy Bennett (22) takes stance on P1 with P2 for Tommi Caldwell (192) followed by George Barnett (31) in P3. Both Caldwell (192) and Shurey (66) are non-starters reducing the grid to 7 drivers. All change for the 5 karts in the middle whilst both Bennett (22) and Kitching (17) remain in their opposites ends of the grid. Barnett (13) and Shepherd (10) switch places and the X30’s of Dolby (99) and Falvey (92) overtake Jopling (92) leaving him in P6. Lap 2 and the X30’s leave both Shepherd (10) and Barnett (13) for P2 & 3. Lap 4 and Falvey (92) pulls in closer for P2 and lap 5 Dolby (99) retaliates slicing 0.67 seconds from his previous lap but just can’t catch him. Bennett (22) ups the pace in lap 6 and Falvey (92) responds by posting the Best Lap Time of this final with 45.748 seconds. With another lights to flag win, Andy Bennett (22) at 6:11.093 minutes is the round 1 winner for Senior Open, with nearest contender Jak Shepherd (10) at 11.650 seconds from Bennett (22) crossing the line for P2. First X30 driver over the line is Jamie Falvey (92) only 0.751 seconds the Aixro of Bennett (22)

Senior Max

Heat 1 Race 8

This grid brings another welcome return to all entrants including the top four 2016 Championship Winners, P1 James Davis, P2 Martin Brackenbury, P3 Jonathan Palgrave and P4 Paul Moran. By the end of the first lap at the front of the grid is P1 Brackenbury (73), P2 Davis (23) and P3 for Andrew Clarke (24). Both Aidas Vengris (56) and 2016 Junior Max Championship winner Reece Cridland (46), drop back to two places each. Lap 2 and Moran (77) overtakes Keegan Reeves (98) for P4 and Vengris (56) follows suit on Reeves (98) in lap 3. Brackenbury (73) still holds the lead from Davis (23) and Clarke (24) but Moran (77) tumbles back to P7 pushing Vengris (56) to P4 and Matt Evans (16) on to P5. Brackenbury (73) posts the heats Best Lap Time with 45.835 seconds as lap 5 completes. Moran (77) knocks out a 45.87 seconds lap putting him back to P5 for the end of lap 7 but both he and Evans (16) roll to the back of the grid in the final lap. Martin Brackenbury (73) crosses the line for the heat win at 6:07.372 minutes followed 1.455 seconds by James Davis (23). Third kart home was Andrew Clarke (24) 4.766 seconds behind Davis (23).

Heat 2 Race 17

Front row auditions brought in P1 Keegan Reeve (98), P2 Paul Moran (77) and Matt Evans (16) to P3. Lap 1 Moran (77) and Vengris (56) head straight into the first two places. Cridland (46) finds himself at the tail end of the pack and Brackenbury (73), Davis (23) and Clarke (24) all move up the grid. Lap 2 Evans (16) continues his descent to P6 while first place Moran (77) and Vengris (56) in P2 hold their lead. Brackenbury (73) and Davis (23) overtake Reeves (98) for third and fourth places and coming up to lap 4 Evans (16) is out of the running. Lap 5 brings the heats Best Lap Time is posted by Davis (23) at 45.930 seconds as he overtakes Brackenbury (73) for P3 but it’s short lived as Brackenbury (73) takes the spot back in the next lap. Last lap board and Brackenbury (73) finds a 0.49 seconds to clear Vengris (56) but needs an additional 0.481 seconds to catch first kart to cross the line. In P1 Paul Moran (77) takes the heat win in 6:11.641 minutes. Third kart home is Aida Vengris (56) only 0.847 seconds off P1.

Heat 3 Race 26

Penultimate heat and Rolandas Rimkus (162) lines up in P1 , P2 James Davis (23) followed Reece Cridland (46) in P3. End of the first lap and Davis (23) takes the lead followed by Andrew Clarke (24) in P2 from P5 start. Moving up two places are Vengris (56) to P5 and Moran (77) to P7. Lap 2 Rimkus (162) is overtaken by Brackenbury (73) for P3. As lap 3 ends Rimkus (56) is down to P6 moving Vengris (56) and Moran (77) up a place each. Brackenbury (73) locks on to Clarke (24) and gains P2, while Cridland (46) out runs Rimkus (56) for P6. Lap 5 Moran (77) puts in the quicker lap and Vengris (56) has to step aside. Final lap and Moran (77) squeezes out Clarke (24) for P3 but it’s James Davis (23) with a race completion time of 6:06.234 minutes who takes P1. Securing both the Best Lap Time with 45.659 secs, and P2 Martin Brackenbury (73) follows 3.041 seconds from Davis (23). Paul Moran (77) shakes off Clarke (24) by 0.174 seconds, for P3 and 4.592 seconds from P2.

FINAL Race 35

Martin Brackenbury (73) wins the pole spot, Paul Moran (77) steps up to P2 with James Davis (23) claiming the third place for the front of this final. Lap 1 and Keegan Reeves (98) leaves the race, Moran (77) and Vengris (56) are caught dropping 3 and 4 places respectively, Cridland (46) and Evans (16) both move up 4 places from the back of the grid, Clarke (24) slots into P3 and Davis (23) takes the lead from Brackenbury (73). From lap 2 this remains the state of play and the drivers are focused picking on up the pace. The two leaders Davis (23) and Brackenbury (73) keeping pulling further away from the rest of the grid with each passing lap. Lap 6 and Davis (23) enters his fastest lap of heat which just spurs Brackenbury (73) into posting the Best Lap Time of the heat at 45.618 secs in lap 7. Chequered flag is out and it’s James Davis (23) who wins the final in 6:06.055 minutes for P1, 1.041 seconds ahead of P2 winner Martin Brackenbury (73). For the P3 trophy Andrew Clarke (24) keeps a very close Cridland (46) off his back by 0.251 seconds for his first ever podium finish.

KZ125

Heat 1 Race 9

This gearbox class brought 9 returners from the last season including 2016 Championship Winner Michael Kenney and P3 Winner Ian Danby. End of lap 1 brought Peter Britcliffe (52) to the front of the pack followed by Lucas Vaus (12) with CCL Racings Chris Lawrence (56) on his tail. Chris Elvidge (8), Dale Foster (31) and Mitchell Brown (42) don’t make it to lap 2 where back marker Ian Danby (7) takes the place left by Foster (31) and looks towards his overtake. Lap 4 is when Vaus (12) takes the advantage of Britcliffe (52) drop in pace for the lead. Lap 5 and mislaying 1.42 seconds from his previous lap time Danby (7) moves in on Baldwin (36) for P5. The top 5 draw closer together into the closing ninth lap. Lucas Vaus (12) takes the heat win with a race completion time of 6:04.092 minutes and the heats Best Lap Time posting 39.745 seconds. Peter Britcliffe (52) crosses the line for P2, 2.051 seconds after P1 following by 3.507 seconds in P3 came Chris Lawrence (56).

Heat 2 Race 18

To the grid came P1 Michael Kenney (48), P2 Dale Foster (31) and Chris Lawrence (56) in P3. From the off Kenney (48) leaps ahead of the field, Britcliffe (52) and Vaus (12) fly up to P3 & 4 whilst Lawrence (56) and Baldwin (36) drop back to P5 and P8. At the end of the second lap the pace is up and whilst Kenney (48) holds his lead, Britcliffe (52) and Vaus (12) are the quicker karts in P2 & 3. Lap 3 and Vaus (12) takes over P2. Vaus (12) ramps up to 39.78 seconds in lap 5 snatching P1 from Kenney (48). With 0.43 seconds faster lap Lawrence (56) over powers Foster (31) for P4 in lap 7 then Foster (31) bows out of the race. After 6:05.230 minutes Lucas Vaus (12) takes his second heat win of the day, Michael Kenney (48) follows him home in P2 with a difference of 3.364 secs from P1, followed by 0.2 seconds for P3 is Peter Britcliffe (52) Best Lap Time Lucas Vaus (12) 39.623 secs on lap 8.

Heat 3 Race 27

Last heat of the day before the finals and the grid assembles without Chris Elvidge (88) on P6. Lap 1 complete and its Vaus (12) leading the way from Danby (7) whilst Kenney (48) shoots from P8 to P4. Next time round and both Foster (31) Kenney (48) pick off Danby (7) as they move into P2 & 3. Lap 3 and now Lawrence (56) passes the descending Danby (7) whilst Britcliffe (52) gets into action to overtake Mitchell (42), Danby (7) in lap 4 and Lawrence (56) in lap after, also Kenney (48) pushes past Foster (31) for P2. Britcliffe (52) makes it to P3 in lap 7. Vaus (12) just keeps finding a little bit more pace with each lap and takes a dominant victory and his third heat win with a race completion time of 6:03.805 minutes as well as the heats Best Lap Time with 39.638 seconds. With a gap of 6.848 seconds crossing the line in P2 is Michael Kenney (48) quickly followed by 0.918 seconds is P3 heat winner Peter Britcliffe (52).

FINAL Race 36

With the grid positions decided Lucas Vaus (12) takes his well earned position in P1, Peter Britcliffe (52) next in P2 and in P3 Michael Kenney (48). After the first lap the only movement in the line is with Foster (31) overtaking Baldwin (36). Lap 2 and Britcliffe (52) scares Vaus (12) out of P1 with quicker lap and Foster (31) continues his ascent out gunning Danby (7). Lap 3 and the field draws closer together but Vaus (12) wants his P1 back. Lap 5 and Vaus (12) is top of the stack and makes the break from Britcliffe (52) leaving him to deal with Kenney (48) nipping at his exhaust. Lap 4 and Elvidge (8) is MIA. Lap 5 and Best Lap Time of the final goes to Lucas Vaus (12) posting 39.713 seconds and why stop there. Taking his lead all the way to the chequered Lucas Vaus (12) dominates this class for another heat romping away with the class win in a race completion time of 6:05.294 minutes. Staving off the might of P3 Michael Kenney (48) by 1.6 seconds Peter Britcliffe (52) comes over the line in P2 4.273 seconds behind P1.

Sprint Series 2017 IKR – Round 2

18-19 March 2017

Fulbeck Kart Track – NG32 3JE

