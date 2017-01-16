Home » Reports » Club Reports » Grampian Kart Club Awards 2016
Grampian Kart Club Awards 2016

Grampian Kart Club Awards 2016

Posted by: admin 16th January 2017 Leave a comment

Boyndie Drome

Banff

Grampian Kart Club held their annual Dinner and Dance at the Marriott Hotel, Dyce on Saturday 14th January 2017.

Invited guest to present the trophies was Sandy Mitchell who in 2016 finished third in the British GT championship driving a McLaren at only 16 years.

Over £400 was raised from the raffle and other events, which will be split between two charities Make-A- Wish and Multiple Sclerosis.

Trophies 2016

Club Championships

Honda Cadet – Issac Shield

Champion – Leon Henderson
Runner-up – Jonathan Edwards
Third – Ben Burnett

Mini Max – R&P Joiners Shield

Champion – Joshua Nekrews
Runner –up – Craig Mann
Third – Ben McLeod

Senior Max Cup

Champion – Keiran Smart
Runner-up – David Eason
Third – Liam Ross

Senior Max Ecosse – Drome Trophy

Champion – David Eason
Runner-up – Robert Main
Third – Charlie McIntosh

Gearbox Trophy – Genises Trophy

Champion – Neil Anderson
Runner-up – Scott Byiers
Third – Graeme Gibbs

Cadet Champion Leon Henderson

Junior Champion Joshua Nekrews

Senior Champion Keiran Smart

Least Points in Scottish Championships

Kevin Doherty Trophy (Cadet) – Leon Henderson / Tristian Rennie

Speaker Trophy (Junior) – Joshua Nekrews

John K Stewart Trophy (Senior) – Scott Byiers

Most Promising Drivers

Cadet – Sophie Kinghorn

Caley Trophy Junior – Joshua Nekrews

Caley Trophy Senior – Greame Gibbs

Boyndie Quick Laps

Honda Cadet – 43.760 – Oliver Stewart

Mini Max – 38.886 – Joshua Nerkrews

Senior Max – 37.045 – Cameron McPhee

KZ2 UK Gearbox – 32.944 – Ryan Cannon

Arks Medals     

Gary Williams, Graeme Gibbs, Jamie Gomeche, Craig Phillip, Connor Duncan

Kevin Pennie Arks Award – Connor Duncan

Boyndie Challenge Series

Honda Cadet

1st Jonathan Edwards
2nd Jack Mackay
3rd Ben Burnet

Mini Max

1st Ben McLeod
2nd Hamish Ross
3rd Craig Mann

Senior Max

1st Keiran Smart
2nd Gary Bird
3rd Cameron Mcphee

Ecosse Senior Max

1st Fraser Skene
2nd Steven Watt
3rd Gary Warren

Gearbox

1st Neil Anderson
2nd John Robertson
3rd Scott Byiers

Prokart

1st Adrian Brodie
2nd Michael Ogilvie
3rd Dominic Lund

 

Like this article? Then check out all our other race reports here:

All Club Racing reports

Main Race Reports page