Grampian Kart Club Awards 2016

Boyndie Drome

Banff

Grampian Kart Club held their annual Dinner and Dance at the Marriott Hotel, Dyce on Saturday 14th January 2017.

Invited guest to present the trophies was Sandy Mitchell who in 2016 finished third in the British GT championship driving a McLaren at only 16 years.

Over £400 was raised from the raffle and other events, which will be split between two charities Make-A- Wish and Multiple Sclerosis.

Trophies 2016

Club Championships

Honda Cadet – Issac Shield

Champion – Leon Henderson

Runner-up – Jonathan Edwards

Third – Ben Burnett

Mini Max – R&P Joiners Shield

Champion – Joshua Nekrews

Runner –up – Craig Mann

Third – Ben McLeod

Senior Max Cup

Champion – Keiran Smart

Runner-up – David Eason

Third – Liam Ross

Senior Max Ecosse – Drome Trophy

Champion – David Eason

Runner-up – Robert Main

Third – Charlie McIntosh

Gearbox Trophy – Genises Trophy

Champion – Neil Anderson

Runner-up – Scott Byiers

Third – Graeme Gibbs

Cadet Champion – Leon Henderson

Junior Champion – Joshua Nekrews

Senior Champion – Keiran Smart

Least Points in Scottish Championships

Kevin Doherty Trophy (Cadet) – Leon Henderson / Tristian Rennie

Speaker Trophy (Junior) – Joshua Nekrews

John K Stewart Trophy (Senior) – Scott Byiers

Most Promising Drivers

Cadet – Sophie Kinghorn

Caley Trophy Junior – Joshua Nekrews

Caley Trophy Senior – Greame Gibbs

Boyndie Quick Laps

Honda Cadet – 43.760 – Oliver Stewart

Mini Max – 38.886 – Joshua Nerkrews

Senior Max – 37.045 – Cameron McPhee

KZ2 UK Gearbox – 32.944 – Ryan Cannon

Arks Medals

Gary Williams, Graeme Gibbs, Jamie Gomeche, Craig Phillip, Connor Duncan

Kevin Pennie Arks Award – Connor Duncan

Boyndie Challenge Series

Honda Cadet

1st Jonathan Edwards

2nd Jack Mackay

3rd Ben Burnet

Mini Max

1st Ben McLeod

2nd Hamish Ross

3rd Craig Mann

Senior Max

1st Keiran Smart

2nd Gary Bird

3rd Cameron Mcphee

Ecosse Senior Max

1st Fraser Skene

2nd Steven Watt

3rd Gary Warren

Gearbox

1st Neil Anderson

2nd John Robertson

3rd Scott Byiers

Prokart

1st Adrian Brodie

2nd Michael Ogilvie

3rd Dominic Lund

Like this article? Then check out all our other race reports here:

All Club Racing reports

Main Race Reports page