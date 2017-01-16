Grampian Kart Club Awards 2016 Posted by: admin 16th January 2017 Leave a comment Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Boyndie Drome Banff Grampian Kart Club held their annual Dinner and Dance at the Marriott Hotel, Dyce on Saturday 14th January 2017. Invited guest to present the trophies was Sandy Mitchell who in 2016 finished third in the British GT championship driving a McLaren at only 16 years. Over £400 was raised from the raffle and other events, which will be split between two charities Make-A- Wish and Multiple Sclerosis. Trophies 2016 Club Championships Honda Cadet – Issac Shield Champion – Leon Henderson Runner-up – Jonathan Edwards Third – Ben Burnett Mini Max – R&P Joiners Shield Champion – Joshua Nekrews Runner –up – Craig Mann Third – Ben McLeod Senior Max Cup Champion – Keiran Smart Runner-up – David Eason Third – Liam Ross Senior Max Ecosse – Drome Trophy Champion – David Eason Runner-up – Robert Main Third – Charlie McIntosh Gearbox Trophy – Genises Trophy Champion – Neil Anderson Runner-up – Scott Byiers Third – Graeme Gibbs Cadet Champion – Leon Henderson Junior Champion – Joshua Nekrews Senior Champion – Keiran Smart Least Points in Scottish Championships Kevin Doherty Trophy (Cadet) – Leon Henderson / Tristian Rennie Speaker Trophy (Junior) – Joshua Nekrews John K Stewart Trophy (Senior) – Scott Byiers Most Promising Drivers Cadet – Sophie Kinghorn Caley Trophy Junior – Joshua Nekrews Caley Trophy Senior – Greame Gibbs Boyndie Quick Laps Honda Cadet – 43.760 – Oliver Stewart Mini Max – 38.886 – Joshua Nerkrews Senior Max – 37.045 – Cameron McPhee KZ2 UK Gearbox – 32.944 – Ryan Cannon Arks Medals Gary Williams, Graeme Gibbs, Jamie Gomeche, Craig Phillip, Connor Duncan Kevin Pennie Arks Award – Connor Duncan Boyndie Challenge Series Honda Cadet 1st Jonathan Edwards 2nd Jack Mackay 3rd Ben Burnet Mini Max 1st Ben McLeod 2nd Hamish Ross 3rd Craig Mann Senior Max 1st Keiran Smart 2nd Gary Bird 3rd Cameron Mcphee Ecosse Senior Max 1st Fraser Skene 2nd Steven Watt 3rd Gary Warren Gearbox 1st Neil Anderson 2nd John Robertson 3rd Scott Byiers Prokart 1st Adrian Brodie 2nd Michael Ogilvie 3rd Dominic Lund Like this article? Then check out all our other race reports here: All Club Racing reports Main Race Reports page 2017-01-16 admin