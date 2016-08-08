PFI Pro Kart Round 5 Race Report

July 24, 2016

Overview

The meeting took on a new format this month as numbers were down for the first time this year. Gains and losses in the Extreme Cadets netted off to a good grid of twenty one but the GX160 ProKarts were horribly thin and therefore amalgamated into the GX200 Extreme grid, making forty two in all.

There were two acclaimed Drivers of the Day – both coming second in their classes and beating the odds to do so. Cadet Blake Angliss – and we may not be able to say that for much longer as the lure of the X30 gets stronger – made second his own in the first two heats, then conked out after one lap in the third, and hence had to start at P6 in the Final. Ben Cook seldom fails to deliver and was an obvious consideration for the Senior Extreme Driver of the Day – straight twos and best lap of the day clinched it for him this time.

Best Presented Kart was won by Extreme Cadet Oliver Phillips. It’s not a flashy design but a tasteful livery of kart suit and helmet in black and white with red highlights, completed by a red suit in tribute to his sponsors, Red Rock Systems. It is well thought out and effective and reminiscent of the Wright Kart colours.

Extreme Cadets

No parade racing here! And polarised outcomes for the two Championship leaders half-way through the year. Thomas Shaw leads Harvey Charter by nine points and then it’s another sixty points before Scott Smith appears over the horizon. Shaw though, had an Off Day – in more senses than one – and his Heat 3 win was the peak of underperforming earlier heats and an unhappy Final, which he lead for half the race in two phases, only to end up eighth.

It looked as though arch-rival Charter would suffer the same fate and wipe out any advantage. He started brightly, first in Qualifying, which carried over into the first heat, but then only completed one lap in the following race. He clawed his way up to fourth in Heat 3, but his mixed results meant he had to start at P8. Making stealthy progress through the ranks, he inevitably he met up with race leader Shaw on a fateful lap thirteen. The dice were rolled with a clatter, dealing Shaw a couple of low spots but a double six for Charter who made a quantum jump into the lead and broke Shaw’s lap record by 5/100 s.

It was an epic drive and a close call for Driver of the Day against Blake Angliss, who had a blinder of a meeting himself, leading the race for three laps before yielding to Shaw and consolidating at second.

Darren Dawson came third and it would have been unlucky if he hadn’t as he had finished in the top three of every race, winning Heat 2. Scott Smith was a solid fourth while Morgan Kidd denied Oliver Phillips skipping past him on the last lap to conclude a neck-and-neck battle between them over the climactic five laps. All these finished within five seconds leaving the rest of the field, led by Airijus Jomantas, ten seconds behind in their wake.

GX200 Extreme ProKarts and GX160 ProKarts

This was a lights-to-flag victory for Charlie Bingham, but only just. He topped Qualifying, shading Ben Cook, one a handful of drivers knocking out 1:05’s. He couldn’t capitalise on his primacy in the First Heat however, finishing third, but made up for it in the next two Heats, which he won narrowly against Cook. The two of them started on the front row for the Final.

Cook, though, was beaten after the lights by P3 Ben Fallon, who held him off for five laps before Cook got back into a position to mount a challenge for the lead with the aid of his second and best fastest time of the day. Lap by lap, there was barely a tenth of a second between him and Bingham, and as the chequered flag waved at the end of lap nineteen, 16/100s.

While these two were out in front, the battle for third place five seconds later was equally intense. When Cook displaced Fallon on lap six, he was immediately in contention with P6 Steve Thompson, who was fast off the blocks with a two-place gain. There was little daylight between them and Thompson got the upper hand on lap twelve and it was Fallon’s turn to chase. He got it back on lap sixteen, but his triumph was short-lived as Thompson switched places with him with two laps to go – a gap of 13/100 s over the line depriving Fallon of a podium place.

Fifth place went to Ronnie Rowe eleven seconds behind, leading a bunch of racers including Jack Gordon, Jamie Harris, Craig Day, and Joe Brooks.

GX160 ProKart Tony Feasby finished ahead of Harry Gill and they did pretty well against the Extremes in the second half of the mixed grid.

Final Positions Extreme Cadets GX200 Extremes First Harvey Charter Charlie Bingham Second Blake Angliss Ben Cook Third Darren Dawson Steve Thompson Fourth Scott Smith Ben Fallon Fifth Morgan Kidd Ronnie Rowe

