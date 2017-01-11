RLK Formula 270 Round 10 Report

The final round of Formula 270 started on a damp but unusual warm December evening. Tonight was a hot lap of qualifying followed by three 13 lap heats – but going clockwise! It was a full paddock so the field was split into two groups. This split championship contenders Andy Cornish and Lewis Nurse up to prevent any Senna/Prost moments, although not intentionally. Group A’s Heat 1 showed just how greasy the track was with almost everyone tiptoeing round; all except Andy Cornish who started on pole and lead all the way to the finish, exactly what he needed to do if he was to have any chance in the title fight. On lap 5 it was four abreast into the 180 hairpin, but with the slippery track it got a bit chaotic with Alex Thomas benefiting and taking second place, finishing 12 seconds behind the leader. Third place was fought between Greg Smith and Jack Lungley but on lap 9 Greg made it stick to the flag. Group B was no different on the slippery surface with the one lap Qualifying yellow flagged and restarted. George Parker stuck it on pole and with a clean start led the field away pursued by title contender Lewis Nurse. George was just too quick on the night and crossed the line 17 seconds ahead of Lewis. Just half a second behind was Charlie Tatum who scored his best ever finish in third.

Heat 2 started with a reverse grid of the previous heat, always extra entertaining on a track with no grip. It looked to be a certain Aaron Lask win however with just one lap to go Greg Smith snuck into the lead. Aaron wasn’t finished though and managed to beat Greg to the chequered by less than a third of a second with Sam Foster in third. In group B Jono Holland made a great start from P2 and lead the field away for the first five laps until Adam Cook slipped passed. The rest of the field soon caught up and George Parker from last on the grid took the lead on lap 8 on the way to his second win of the night. This one though was not as commanding as the last with Adam Cook 4 seconds behind in second and Lewis Nurse now certain to take the championship with third.

The final Heat for Group A saw Sam Foster take his third heat win of the season with Aaron Lask settling for second this time around and Andy Cornish back on the podium in third, the rest of the pack a further 10 seconds behind. Group B saw David Lask take the lead for the first few laps before Lewis Nurse decided to finish his season on a high – However David wasn’t going to make it easy for him as the positions changed lap after lap. From lap 7 it was Lewis’ race to lose and David fell back through the back with George Parker trying to make it 3 wins out of 3. Lewis just managed it by 0.3 of a second with George settling for second place and Adam Cook taking 3rd from David Lask on the last lap by just 0.15 seconds!

On the night that made George Parker the winner, with Lewis Nurse second and Andy Cornish third. In the Championship Lewis Nurse was the overall champion by just 27 points (an 8th place finish) to runner up Andy Cornish and Aaron Lask, who recently won the Pro Kart championship last weekend, in third. In the 80kg category Andy Cornish took the top prize, 71 points ahead of 2nd placed Sam Foster with Kyle Power taking third. In the 90kg category David Lask was crowned Champion again with Ryan Baker lining up in second place and Jason Aviles taking the 3rd and final championship trophy of the night. For some this was their last season in F270 before moving on to other championships. I for one am very much looking forward to next season and the return of some seasoned regulars.