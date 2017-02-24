Shenington Kart Racing Club Round 2 Report

Shenington Kart Racing Report 19th February 2017

Amongst an entry of 150 there were as always good grids of Cadets and Junior TKM and X30, but light on Rotax. A grid of Senior OK was managed, and large senior grids in TKM. The weather was good and there were no red flags.

In Honda Cadet a few spinners at the second corner broke up the pack, Charlie Vaughan, Kean Berta and Daniel Powell breaking away after Berta leapfrogged Alistair Cresswell. Berta took the lead at the last hairpin on lap 6 and hung on for the win from Vaughan. Powell fell away in a battle with Alex Molloy, Roman Bilinski and Cresswell, the latter disappearing with a lap or so to go. Powell kept third ahead of Bilinski.

In the 2-stroke IAME Cadets Matthew Rees had the legs of the rest, eking out a three second cushion for the win over Maximus Hall after Bradley Beavers had an incident at the last hairpin on the first lap. He fell to sixteenth, remarkably arrowing back through to third to great acclaim.

Alessandro Ceronetti pulled well clear of the second place battle in Junior X30 between Joe Fowler, Caden McQueen and Tom Nippers, finishing in that order after a few place swaps. Harry Restall eventually made it past Sean McCormack for sixth. Just behind them ran wide at Café, losing touch but not a place. Ash Kandola was excluded, he had been involved in two incidents.

James Pashley led the large Junior TKM pack away for the final but an incident at the first hairpin dropped him to sixth. He sliced back through into contention with a bold move following Joe Taylor past leader Zak Oates then on the next lap briefly took the lead. But he was squeezed out, and fell to sixth, retrieving just one place. But the damage had been done in the incidents resulting in a 10s penalty, whilst Taylor was excluded. Archie Strong leapfrogged into the win over Oates and Dan McKeown. Joe Taylor was excluded, he had an incident in the chicane.

Marcus Littlewood was the best of the Mini Max and Jack Salmon the best of the Mini X30.

A few of the international OK Senior class were racing, with the evergreen Bobby Game coming out on top of a fierce fight with Roy Johnson. Johnson had managed to get ahead at the half way point but Game took the lead back in the Stratford hairpin in time to win. They lapped the X30’s of Nathan Herbert and Ethan Ling.

Tom Owen enjoyed a thrilling battle for third place with the National Champion in TKM Extreme. Owen had come off the start in second but Jack Ransom squeezed past in the chicane on the first lap whilst the National Champion Harry Moore was only starting from a lowly eleventh, rapidly making up places. Sam Fowler led almost the entire race to win, Ransom only briefly ahead as the pair pulled away leaving Owen to succumb to Sam Johns. But Owen retrieved third at Park corner just before Moore came ripping past them both in two quick moves, although not able to pull clear. Owen grabbed a chance at Wilkins hairpin, took third back and defended on the last lap whilst Moore was demoted ten seconds for a pushed back front nose fairing. That elevated James Whitaker and Sam Johns and the rest who had been queuing in the train behind Owen on the last lap.

In the TKM Clubman class Suk Sandher and Graham Stewart battled for the win after James Cayzer slumped from his initial second. After a quick trade of first place, Sandher prevailed for the win with Christian Chater a close third. The class champion Andre Marot worked his way up to fourth then an incident dropped him to sixth, albeit he retrieved one place.

In the KZ UK 125cc 6-speed gearbox class Lee Ward made the best of the standing start but had to give way to Shane Daly. But Daly hung on behind, the pair a couple of second ahead of Miles Murphy.

In a small 250 National gearbox grid Ross Allen was a very comfortable winner on a very smart looking kart. Alex Salmon brought up second after Mark Park faltered.

Report and images courtesy of Graham Smith

