Shenington Kart Racing Club Round 8 Report

Shenington Kart Racing Report 20th August 2017

With a good entry of 170 karts, some practicing for the following weekend’s British Championships, the format was changed to a timed qualifying session followed by two heats and a final.

A great start propelled Alfie Briggs into second at the start of the IAME Cadet Final from fifth on the grid to follow Robbie Stapleford as Max Speed spun off to the side. As Maximus Hall leapfrogged from third to first, Briggs lost another place to Leo Robinson whilst the front runners split into two pairs. With Joe Sheppy trailing in fifth the race ended in the order Hall, Robbie Stapleford, Robinson and Briggs.

In Junior TKM James Pashley arrowed to the front past Zak Oates and Zak Taylor. A heated battle commenced, the lead changing often but from sixth on the grid Spencer Stevenson was picking each of them off in his route to the front. Then it overheated, Oates spearing off at the Wilkins hairpin and later Pashley docked a penalty lap for gaining an advantage from his third on the road. Stevenson held onto the lead from Taylor, with Ethan Newsham and Joe Taylor elevated to third and fourth.

In the concurrent Mini X race Charlie Typaldo-Cole pipped Ivan Lomley with a couple of laps to run. Local drivers Alessandro Ceronetti and Will Layton sparred over the lead for the initial laps in Junior X30 until Ceronetti settled into first and held on to the chequer flag. They left behind Harry Restall who succumbed to Caden McQueen before plunging to eleventh. McQueen then held off Zak Bowen and Luke Preston for fourth whilst Leonardo Panayiotou was excluded for driving standards.

Fifty four drivers contested the Honda Cadet class necessitating a full B Final to sort the last four places in the main final. In that Oliver Bearman and Oliver Greenall dropped Alfie Rigby and pulled away, their positions unchanged to the flag despite Greenall’s best efforts. Rigby fell behind Harvey Charter and Archie Brown.

Despite all encouragement for the Senior X30 class with the E Plates a month away only a meagre five karts contested the final, with Laurence Everitt-Williams nipping past Michael Hitchcock when it started raining.

As Stephen Letts led from pole position in the TKM Extreme class, Joseph Reeves-Smith quickly vaulted by Josh Sherriff for second whilst Max Goldsmith was right behind vying with national champion Harry Moore. In the last few laps Sherriff had a brief turn in the lead, relieved by Reeves-Smith but Moore had been working through and pounced on Letts, who had regained the lead. All that action put Reeves-Smith back to sixth, with Goldsmith fourth. On the last hairpin Letts lunged by a disgruntled Moore for the win with Christopher Whitton grabbing second.

As the TKM Clubman class settled down Samuel Baker got into his stride picking off Will Hulacki, Suk Sander and erstwhile leader Chris Yates both by diving down the inside at the last hairpin. As the rain came back Baker pulled away. George Robinson led the concurrent Formula Libre class from Clive Carpenter.

Report By Graham Smith

Photography by TSR Productions

