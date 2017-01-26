Whilton Mill Kart Club Round 1 Report 2017

Junior X30

Morgan Porter and Matthew Herbert were thrown a huge lifeline at the start of the Junior X30 Final when the red flags came out after just one lap. Porter and Herbert had gone into the barriers, but the red flags for a separate incident meant there would be a full restart. There were no such problems on the restart with Porter, Herbert, Oliver Clarke and Dragan Pinsent forming the lead group. On a charge behind was Reggie Duhy who was with the leaders from p25 after just eight laps. He picked off Herbert first before the last lap board came out with Porter leading Pinsent, Clarke and Duhy. Porter looked to have things wrapped up, but a fantastic move around the outside of the boot saw Pinsent steal victory with Duhy and Clarke joining him on the podium. Porter dropped to 4th place by the flag.

Mini Max

In Mini Max it was Alex Lloyd wh led from the front unchallenged to eventually take a comfortable lights to flag victory. Behind things were a lot closer with Alex Eades holding off the challenges of Harry Newman-Oakley and Tom Adams. By lap seven Newman-Oakley was through, but his time in 2nd was short lived with Eades coming back through two laps later to finish 2nd. Tom Adams rounded off the podium with William Elswood 4th and Newman-Oakley 5th.

Mini X30

There were little to no changes to the order in the Mini X30 Final, leading from the front was Kai Askey with his Fusion team mate Georgi Dimitrov keeping him honest. Thomas Lebbon was right there too, but was never able to put a serious challenge in with the top three finishing in that order.

IAME Cadet

The big talking point in both Cadet classes was the new tyre which seemed to take some adjusting to for the Cadet drivers. Taylor Barnard gained the lead after a handful of laps with polesitter, Josh Rowledge the only driver able to hold onto him. Alex Dunne in 3rd was slowly dropping back into the clutches of Oliver Gray who may have passed him had there of been one more lap. Behind Gray there was a fierce battle for 5th which included Oliver Denny, Harrison Skinner, Josh Irfan, Maxwell Dodds and Freddie Slater. It was perhaps the most entertaining battle on track with the group eventually finishing in that order.

Junior Max

Clayton Ravenscroft got off to a fantastic start in the Junior Max Final putting over a second between himself and Tyler Chesterton. In the bitterly cold conditions it was Chesterton who seemed to have the slight edge and after ten laps he had completed the chase. Now on the penultimate lap Chesterton took the lead, but this race was far from finished. Heading onto the last lap Ravenscroft pulled off a fantastic move at turn three going around the outside of Chesterton. He looked to have won the race, but coming into the boot Chesterton mirrored Ravenscroft’s move to steal the race victory from the KR Sport driver. Finishing in 3rd was Ben Burgess.

Honda Cadet

The penultimate final was Honda Cadet with 32 drivers lining up on the grid, four of those had qualified through form the B Final. A first corner incident saw disaster strike for polesitter Lucas Ellingham and second row starter Sebastian Bloch. Missing the danger was Joshua McLean, Ivan Lomliev and Alfie Rigby who now formed the lead group. Oliver Bearman was leading the chasing pack, but with no real support the leaders were able to stretch their legs out front. Eight laps in Lomliev took the lead from his Global Karting teammate and it was a move that gave him a lead of three tenths and the race win with McLean and Rigby finishing 2nd and 3rd.

Senior X30

There was only ever going to be one winner of this race, Tye Mason had been on top from all day and when he pulled out a lead just shy of a second after the first lap there was no catching him as he cruised off to take a comfortable victory. Behind, Bobby Neil who is now on the Mad Croc chassis, looked comfortable on his route to 2nd place. It was the battle for 3rd where the most attention lay with as many as eight drivers on contentions for the podium spot. Jake Bowman was the early favourite before a mechanical problem ended his race. Jordan Brown seemed to disappear deep into the race, but rising up the order was Sam McDonnell who eventually claimed the spot. Next along was Matt Armstrong, Jonathan Browne, Ben Davis, Jack Leese, Daniel Seager and Tom Croydon.

Written by Chris McCarthy

Images courtesy of Stu Stretton

