Edgar and Bradshaw in top ten at Adria

Both Jonny Edgar and Callum Bradshaw got their WSK Super Master Series campaigns off to a good start with top ten finishes in the final. Out front there was a brilliant result for Hannes Janker on the new Kart Republic chassis who took the win ahead of another Kart Republic chassis in the hands of Lorenzo Travisanutto. The ever competitive Tonykart chassis in the hands of Nicklas Nielsen was unable to hold on to the pair in 3rd.

Let’s start by rewinding back to where it all began on Friday evening in qualifying which was dominated by Marijn Kremers. On slicks in the wet he was closely pursued by CRG teammates Pedro Hiltbrand and Callum Bradshaw with Janker down in 12th.

So in qualifying it was Birel-ART on top, but Tonykart started to turn up the gears in the heats in the hands of David Vidales who took three wins out of three to score maximum points. Janker started to show the Kart Republic chassis was looking like a race winning contender as he moved up to 2nd and Dexter Patterson did well to recover from 26th in qualifying with some fantastic performances in the heats.

Pre-Final A threw up a couple of surprise results with Tonykart’s Noah Milell disqualified for being underweight and Andrea Rosso not finishing the race from 5th on the grid. Out front there were no real surprises with Travisanutto taking the win from Vidales and Roman Stanek. As for Pre-Final B it was Janker who took the win from Nielsen in a close run race. Behind it was a whole nine seconds before we would see Glenn van Berlo cross the line with Jonny Edgar setting himself up nicely for the Final finishing 4th.

The first few laps of the final saw Travisanutto take the lead before Vidales took his turn. A lengthy lead from Vidales came to an end on lap ten and that would pretty much be where Vidales’ battle for a podium position stopped. From this point on we found ourselves with Janker leading Travisanutto and Nielsen. The trio split themselves apart by around one second and the immense consistency from all three meant that was the last lead change we’d see and that’s how the final would finish.

The Brits

Jonny Edgar

The Forza Racing driver was once again impressive at Adria showing fantastic pace all weekend. Edgar’s weekend got off to a good start with 4th in qualifying and if not for one bad heat he would have classified a lot higher than 10th after the heats. He was the sole Brit in Pre-Final B and picked up 4th, which put him 8th on the grid for the Final. It was perhaps that bad heat which cost Edgar a top 5 finish, but he still put in a good performance in the final to finish 8th.

Callum Bradshaw

The weekend may have ended well for Callum but overall the first round of the WSK Super Master Series was a very frustrating one. Callum had the pace all weekend to get an overall podium after a very strong qualifying but he found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time on more than one occasion giving him work to do on Finals day. Callum really did put a shift in especially come the final and was able to walk away with 9th place and a strong haul of points leaving the Adria circuit.

Tom Joyner

Tom Joyner started his life at Sodi with 15th in the Final. It’s a change he’s made over from Zanardi with Dino Chiesa now parting company to run his new Kart Republic project. Tom seemed to settle in pretty well overall and looked quick at times, but I think he’ll be aiming for a lot higher than 15th as the season progresses. That said, he was the highest placed driver on a Sodi chassis in the class…

Dexter Patterson

We never really got to saw what Dexter Patterson was capable of in the finals at Adria with a DNF topping off what was a seriously frustrating day. Before that he had been on fire classifying 3rd after the heats but the Forza Racing driver hit all sorted of problems on Sunday and only completed four laps of the final. Definitely one to forget for the young Scot!

Written by Chris McCarthy

Like this article? Then check these out:

John Norris on top step at Dubai O Plate

Tonykart announce 2018 Driver Line Up