Jonny Edgar 2nd at La Conca

Jonny Edgar strengthened his Super Master Series title assault after finishing an impressive 2nd at La Conca. Fighting with Nicklas Nielsen and eventual winner Zane Maloney, the trio put on a great show for the thousands tuned in around the World which went all the way down to the last two laps! The result puts Jonny 2nd in the championship just 16 points behind Hannes Janker.

Edgar confirmed himself as a strong contender for victory right from the off. A 5th in qualifying was followed by a brilliant battle with Nielsen for victory in heat one with Nielsen taking the win by 0.047 seconds! With no Nielsen in Jonny’s second heat, he took victory and ended with a 3rd place in heat three putting him 2nd on then grid for his Pre-Final.

It may have been Nielsen who drew first blood in the heats but in the Pre-Final Jonny fought back taking the win by over two seconds! It had everyone worried, particularly Nielsen who may have started to change his tactics ahead of the final.

Nielsen appeared to have setup himself up to try and break away early in the final. Slightly over defensive driving by Jonny saw a gap open for Nielsen to take the lead and he quickly checked out but with 20 laps on the board there was still a long way to go! The lead gap grew to as high as 1.5 seconds, but Nielsen started to fade in the second half of the race and heading into the final five laps Edgar was right on him!

However, he was not on his own and had the close attentions on Maloney who passed Edgar at the first opportunity. This gave Nielsen some breathing space, but with Edgar sitting patiently behind Maloney they quickly closed the Dane back in which led to an enthralling final two laps!

The race was eventually decided on the penultimate lap. Through the double right hander at turn eight, Maloney made his move on Nielsen. The pair were side by side out of the corner and were joined by Edgar who made it three wide as he drew alongside heading into the fast-right hand sweeper at nine! Unsurprisingly someone would have to take punishment and in this case it was Nielsen who went grass cutting. Back on track Edgar momentarily led but credit to Maloney, into the turn ten chicane he managed to get the run and sweep through. A corner that rarely see’s overtaking and it had unfortunately delayed Edgar leaving him no option but to settle for 2nd.

A brilliant battle and a brilliant result for Edgar. He now sits 2nd in the championship and with two rounds at Sarno, a track he won at last year, he will have his eyes firmly set on that championship win!

Taylor Barnard 4th in OK Junior Final

Taylor Barnard put in another brilliant performance in this year’s Super Master Series as he climbed from 9th to 4th place in the final. After qualifying 16th on Friday Taylor got quicker and quicker over the weekend to eventually put himself 9th on the grid for the final. A good start to the race saw Taylor quickly climb up to 5th place but he had a gap to the leaders which he would do successfully as the race approached it’s halfway point.

Lap eight saw Taylor capitalise on an incident ahead putting him into 3rd with a small gap to the lead pair. There was nothing to choose between the four leaders, Taylor dropped in behind Ralf Aron and lined himself up for a last lap shootout for the podium positions. It all came down to the last corner and as Aron went defensive in 2nd Barnard, in 4th, went for a wide line to get the run on the start-finish straight, but there was no room for Barnard to get through despite his superb exit from the corner.

Instead it would be a 4th place and big points which leaves him 7th in the championship with two rounds at Sarno to go.

Disappointment for Josh Irfan in 60 Mini

Far from what Josh would have expected after getting into 4th place early on the final. The new Trofeo Andrea Margutti champion was unfortunately forced off the circuit on lap three dropping him all the way down the field and causing him to pick up a front fairing penalty. A tough result for Josh after the success at Lonato, but he’ll come back fighting next time out!

All British drivers

OK

Chris Lulham – 9th

A race that could have been for Chris. On track he drove a fantastic race climbing up from 11th to 4th place where he missed out on a podium by just one tenth of a second! However a front fairing penalty post-race dropped Chris all the way to 9th. In another case that would be a great result, but I imagine Chris would have been slightly disappointed. However he’s showing great pace ahead of the CIK-FIA season and sits 15th in the championship.

Tom Joyner – 33rd (DNF)

Taken out of the race early on Tom never had the chance to improve on his grid position of 25th. He’s yet to hit any real form since his switch to Sodi but it’s surely only a matter of time before he does.

For Harry Thompson, Callum Bradshaw, Fin Kenneally and Dexter Patterson they would unfortunately watching from the side-lines after all being involved in incidents in their Pre-Finals. Thompson and Bradshaw collided early on Pre-Final A which saw them both go into the barriers and Kenneally and Patterson were both involved in a red flag incident at the start of Pre-Final B but were both okay.

OK Junior

Alex Dunne (IRL) – 13th

Alex Dunne continues to make vast improvements in the class and was just two seconds away from a top ten finish. He showed pace quick enough to run with the leaders and is looking in good shape with the CIK-FIA season approaching fast.

Kai Askey – 28th

Unfortunately taken out ten laps in, Kai had moved from 18th to 12th with a top ten on the cards before he was punted at turn three ending his race.

Zak O’Sullivan – 29th

A win in Pre-Final B put Zak on the front row for the Final, but he was pushed off at turn one dropping all the way down to 20th! His race would go from bad to worse halfway in when he was forced to retire. However, good points over the weekend still leaves him 6th in the championship.

Both Matthew Rees and Jamie Day failed to qualify for the final. Rees came very close missing out by just three laps as he continues to improve on his debut season with Day a bit further down the field in 26th.

Written by Chris McCarthy

Images courtesy of Sportinphoto

