DIVISION 1 & F450 MSA BRITISH SUPERKART GRAND PRIX & ROUND 3 OF THE BSA DIVISION 1 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP REPORT

DONINGTON PARK 4TH JUNE 2017

ELKMANN MASTERCLASS & CLARK MAKES IN FOUR IN A ROW

The grid was formed of drivers from the two CIK European Championship races plus the national drivers who had competed in their own qualifying races to record a lap time. Stuart Coey was having his first trip to the UK and won both of the national qualifying races but his fastest lap time was only good enough to line up on the fifth row of the grid. Pole position was taken by Peter Elkmann who had set a new lap record in the second CIK race. Stephen Clark had won both of the F450 championship races and he claimed pole position for the class, mixed in with some of the slower twin cylinder karts. Unfortunately, Liam Morley didn’t appear on the grid so would not be defending his GP plate. The cush drive problem from earlier in the day couldn’t be repaired in time.

When the lights went out Elkmann was away like a rocket and at the end of the opening lap had put clear space between himself and Yannick De Brabander. Dan Clark slotted into third place with Carl Hulme fourth. English Champion Andy Gulliford led the F450 class from Stephen Clark, Andy Waite and Carl Kinsey, the latter preferring to race his four stroke rather than the twin he had used in the CIK races.

Elkmann put in a series of quick laps and by half distance he was 8 seconds ahead. His pace only slackened when he came upon back markers. But his performance was controlled and he didn’t take any risks. With two laps lap to go and under no pressure he set a new lap record and finally crossed the line to win the GP plate by a massive 18.635s. De Brabander set his quickest lap as early as lap two but managed the gap back to Clark. The British driver couldn’t get close enough to make a challenge and although he lapped quicker than the Belgian in the closing stages the deficit was still 1.706s at the flag. Carl Hulme and Recardo van Dijk fought over 4th place for the entire race and at the flag they were only separated by 0.583s.

In the F450 class Gulliford led the early stages with Clark on his tail and both mixed in with a big group of twins. On lap 3 Gulliford had the benefit of a tow from Richard Dewart to set a new F450 lap record. But at half distance Clark passed Gulliford and Dewart to lead the class. Gulliford tried to respond but lap 7 he pulled off when a rear wheel came loose. That left Clark with a clear run to the flag and he was unlapped by the flying Elkmann. That class win gave Clark his fourth GP plate in a row. Andy Waite drove well for second place and pleased to be on the podium. Third place was in doubt until the closing stages. Kinsey had it under control until lap 3 when he spun and dropped to the back of the field. That elevated Ben Parkinson who was clear of a five-kart scrap. But he made a mistake on lap 6. Jason Thompson took over chased by Dave Morris. However, Kinsey was on a recovery drive and lapping 4s a lap quicker than the guts ahead. On the penultimate lap he regained third spot and held it to the flag.

Results (11 laps)

Division 1

1 Peter Elkmann (Anderson VM)

2 Yannick de Brabander (MS Kart VM)

3 Dan Clark (Anderson VM)

4 Carl Hulme (Anderson VM)

5 Recardo Van Dijk (MS Kart VM)

6 Leo Kurstjens (MS Kart VM)

Record Lap Elkmann 1m 25.888s (104.25mph)

F450 National

1 Stephen Clark (Anderson KTM 450)

2 Andy Waite (Anderson KTM 450)

3 Carl Kinsey (Anderson KTM 450)

4 Dave Morris (Anderson KTM 450)

5 James Clark (Anderson KTM 450)

6 Jason Thompson (Apex KTM 450)

BSA Division 1 Championship Points (after 3 rounds)

1 Dave Harvey 102pts

2 Carl Hulme 93

3 Liam Morley 80

4 Danny Chan 70

5 Tom Rushforth 62

6 Richard Dewart 58

