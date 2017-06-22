British F100 Championship Round 2

The 26th to 28th May, saw Rowrah play host to this incredible, fast growing, historic series. As lots of you will know, this year F100 have teamed up with the RAFMSA in order to put on a format of race meeting that meets both series needs. Cults Kart Club, independent Senior Rotax Max also joined the programme adding diversity to the line up. In true Rowrah style we had a taste of Cumbria’s fast changing weather, opening on Friday with magnificent blue skys and many of us reaching for the SPF50, Saturday was another day of sun until later in the day. Sadly the most important event of the weekend, the mechanics race, was rained off! By the time we were all awake enough to care on Sunday, the sun was back with full force.

Class Pre-89

Sharing the grid with pre-95, only two entries turned out for pre-89 including newcomer Dan Haigh. With Haigh struggling with mis-behaving carb jets, heat 1 had Carl Bryer show Haigh how it’s done with Haigh retiring on lap 6. Heat 2 had the newcomer turn the tables on Bryer who retired 4 laps early. Bryer failed to start in Heat 3 leaving Haigh to go it alone and put in the fastest pre-89 lap of the meeting with a 53.251. Starting side by side for the final, Bryer retired at lap 6 leaving rookie Haigh to take home the silverware.

Class Pre-95

With 18 entries including three from the heavy class, Pre-95 had a weekend full of action. Chris Derrick showed why he’s #1 by gaining 4 places to take the heat 1 chequered flag and put in the fastest lap of the meeting with a 49.559. Nick Holland finished close behind and Brian Parias gained 5 places to finish third showing that heavies can do the job. Heat 2 wasn’t dull, with Biff Harris taking the flag, having gained 5 places, Peter Bracken finished close behind and Nick Holland third, having gained 10 places. Peter Schofield put in a solid performance, starting and finishing fourth but huge shout out to Martyn O’Hara, Brian Parias and Alister Toplis for charging through the field each gaining 13 places finishing fifth, sixth and seventh respectively. Efforts were well rewarded in Heat 3 with Martyn O’Hara, Brian Parias and Biff Harris took the top three finishing spots, eaching having worked their way through a competitive field. The Pre-95 final did not disappoint the spectators! Starting on pole, Nick Holland threw a chain whilst chasing Chris Derrick who had taken an early lead, holding off a charging Biff Harris, who had stormed through from 6th. Martyn O’Hara again worked his way through from 7th to take a 3rd place finish ahead of Alister Topliss, Peter Bracken and Peter Schofield. Showing consistent finishes pay off, Jay Fairbrass took the Heavy honours after Parias failed to start.

Class Pre2000

With a grid of 28 including 5 heavies and a bunch of newcomers to F100, pre2000 delivered as promised with plenty to entertain spectators. Heat 1 saw James Fox lead from the front with fellow Fullerton driver Dan Street finishing a comfortable second and Drew Stewart claiming third from grid 15! In heat 2 Glen Guest put in another fastest lap, finishing where he started in first with Chris Trott chasing him down, having gained 9 places and Adam Wardiell finishing third. Trott set a storming pace in heat 3 claiming 4 positions and a fastest lap finishing first ahead of Joe McKernan and Daniel Deveraux. After a DNF in heat 1 Trott started the final from fifth and despite setting the fastest lap of the meeting failed to catch Guest who had put his bad luck in practice well behind him. Drew Stewart finished third ahead of Adam Wardiell. First heavy driver over the line, Oliver Smith finished fifth, having gained 8 places in a competitive field.

At the end of round two, the table sees Chris Trott lead pre 2000, followed by Drew Steward and Oliver Smith. Smith also sits at the top of the heavy class. In Pre 95 Chris Derrick and Alister Topliss sit just above heavy driver Brian Parias. And in pre89 Stuart Watts leads over Carl Bryer and Dan Haigh.

A special mention goes to Dartford Karting (www.kartstore.co.uk) for supporting F100 by not only going to great lengths to supply historic parts but also donating £50 in vouchers to the drivers of each class who show a strong “spirit of the 90s”.

This time the award went to Pre89 newcomer Dan Haigh for his perseverance with carb issues and Pre2000 driver Matt Puncher who suffered his share of frustrations.

I never cease to be blown away by the paddock atmosphere and camaraderie at F100 meetings. The willingness to help out a competitor, to get them on the track, never seems to waver – long may it continue!

The F100 British Championship continues with round 3 at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Wigan (WN4 8DD) on 24th to 25th June.

Report by Charlotte Mills with Dan Street contributing

