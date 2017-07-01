F125 Open MSA British Superkart Grand Prix

Donington Park 4th June 2017

MORLEY MAKES IT SEVEN

Liam Morley added his seventh Grand Prix title to his impressive list of success but he was pushed all the way by Dan Edwards, also a previous GP winner.

After the two exciting championship races, the grid for the Grand Prix would be determined by a drivers fastest lap across both those races. It was Sam Moss who took pole position for the GP having set a new lap record earlier in the day. Joining him on the front row was the current GP holder Liam Morley. The second row had Kirk Cattermole, a win under his belt already this weekend, and a rejuvenated Dan Edwards. On row 3 were Redspeed team mates Matt Robinson and Lee Harpham and behind them were Chris Needham and Ian Larder. Anyone of those eight could run out the winner.

When the lights went out Moss made a terrible start when the DEA engine flooded and he ended up last on the run down to Redgate. For the third time Cattermole got it all hooked up and took the lead. At the end of the opening lap, he led a train of karts with Larder, Needham, Morley, Edwards, Robinson, Connor and Brennan snapping at his heels. Moss had recovered some ground and was up to 18th place. Where was Lee Harpham? The team had discovered a water leak before leaving the dummy grid and had to make rapid repairs. He started the race at the back and was down in 27th spot at the end of lap 1.

Cattermole’s bid for the GP plate ended on the second lap when the SGM seized. “It hadn’t got up to the correct working temperature.” This allowed Morley into the lead and by the end of 3 laps he was nearly a second ahead of Edwards, Needham and Larder who were fighting for second place. Brennan was up to 5th spot ahead of Robinson whose motor wasn’t up to temperature and not running properly. Moss continued his recovery and was now in 8th spot but unfortunately Harpham only reached 20th place before the TM engine seized.

Morley looked as if he was going to run away with the race, but Edwards broke away from the others and pegged back the gap to 0.697s. Morley responded and doubled the distance, however, Edwards was chasing another GP plate. With one lap to go he set a new lap record and brought the gap down again. All round the final lap Edwards edged closer. Out of Goddards for the last time Morley kept it tight and flashed across the line to collect his seventh GP title but Edwards gave it a good try and was only 0.4s behind at the flag.

The battle for third place was equally as close. Robinson managed to get his TM performing better and closed onto the back of Larder and Needham. They ran in close company for several laps and Needham appeared to have the upper hand. Starting the last lap it all closed up. Needham, Larder and Robinson in that order covered by 0.317s. At the Fogarty Esses, Larder got a better run through and pounced to take third place which he held to the flag with Needham just holding off Robinson.

Moss persevered with his chase. Brennan dropped out at half distance with a seized engine which elevated Moss a place and then he passed Connor with two laps to go to claim sixth spot.

Results (10 laps)

1 Liam Morley (Anderson DEA)

2 Dan Edwards (Anderson TM)

3 Ian Larder (Anderson TM)

4 Chris Needham (Silverstone IAME)

5 Matt Robinson (Anderson Redspeed TM)

6 Sam Moss (Anderson DEA)

Record Lap Edwards 1m 36.313s (92.97mph)

Words by Gary James

Images by Nick Purdie

