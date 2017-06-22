OEKC British Championship Round 5 Report

2017 Championship Round 5 CLAY PIGEON

Many of the OEKC drivers had either not visited Clay Pigeon Raceway for many years and some drivers had never seen the circuit at all. The drivers took advantage of the Saturday practice, which took place in sweltering conditions. Race day Sunday was to prove even hotter than Saturday. The teams arrived on race day to clear blue skies and rising heat.

After 1 hour of practice the teams entered the 15 minute qualifying session ready for action. The lap times started dropping and pole position was finally taken by KKC with G-tech alongside. A fine effort by Pro-Engineering on a Promax took third place with Insure2Drive next to them. Row three was filled by Box-Tech & Specsavers with Team Sage & Vivo behind. The top ten were finished off by TTM & Peach Racing. The whole grid including the Promax teams were covered by less than one second.

Pole sitters KKC started the race brilliantly & immediately put a gap between themselves and the three teams squabbling behind. Specsavers, Box-Tech & Insure2Drive were fighting hard for second place which allowed KKC to pull away. Promax team Pro-Engineering were just behind the senior max karts in fifth place. Project 4 were suffering mechanical issues which included a broken brake rod. A most unusual problem bearing in mind they hadn’t made any contact. As the teams reached 100 laps KKC were still leading with Insure3Drive second, Box Tech third and Specsavers fourth. Pro Engineering, Vivo & G-Tech were having their own battle a little way behind, but on the same lap. By the 150th lap race leaders KKC were a lap ahead of second place G-Tech. 20 laps later & Specsavers were back in second place with Insure2Drive third, Box-Tech fourth all on 170 laps. KKC were still leading when the teams reached the half way mark of the race. Specsavers were still second and Insure2Drive third. Losing a rear wheel & hub dropped Pro Engineering down into 12th place as the team had to recover the kart from the middle of the track. Synergy Syndicate were also having problems, but theirs were carb / fuel related.

As the teams reached the 250th lap, KKC were suffering with a water leak which was dropping them down the order. Specsavers were now in first place followed by Insure2Drive with KKC third and Box Tech fourth. By the 290th lap, the three hour mark, Specsavers were leading I2D by 2.7 seconds, a lap ahead of Box-Tech. TTM were a further lap back in fourth place. 45 minutes from the end of the race and Box-Tech were now leading Insure2Drive with Specsavers in third place. All the three leading teams were now on 361 laps. Several teams were struggling in the heat and driver changes became more frequent.

After 4.5 hours racing, the chequered flag was taken by Insure2Drive who completed 434 laps. Second place Specsavers were a lap behind and in third were G-Tech who took the place by less than 3 seconds from Box-Tech. TT sport were 1st in Clubman class with Project 4 second and Peach racing third. Pro Engineering took top honours in Promax with Synergy Syndicate second. Fastest lap was 35.76 by Premier Class Insure2Drive. Promax team, Pro-Engineering managed a 35.83, less than a 1/10th behind the fastest lap.

Next OEKC race is on July 16th at Lydd International, Kent

