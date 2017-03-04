RLK Formula 270 Round 1 Report

Round 1 of Red Lodge Karting’s Formula 270 Championship started in its traditional style in the wet – albeit not the monsoon conditions of 2016! 29 Drivers lined up for the first round, impressive even though some of last year’s drivers and moved on to other formulas. Jono Holland arriving late and missing practice was on pole in the random grids for the first heat driving straight into his grid slot from the pits. By the first few laps the faster drivers had caught up a slipped passed with Will Gibbs taking the lead on lap 2. The times started to drop as the tyres warmed on the damp track and soon the regulars started to filter to the top. Harvey Keeble moved into second on lap 4 for his return to the series demoting James Oakley who then slowly slipped down the field. Bob Willis and Charlie Pickering benefitted to compete for the final podium place, which Charlie took on the penultimate lap.

For Heat 2 the rain was easing and Jason Aviles was on pole surrounded by F270 debutants. George Parker took advantage of this from 5th on the grid to take the lead on lap 1 and by lap 3 the pack had started to settle down with a big bunch on newcomers grouped together in the midfield. The other two drivers in the top 3 of Jacob Heyne-Ford and Charlie pickering looked set to hold their positions until Aaron Lask and Andy Cornish had caught up with them on lap 11 and it was a 4 way fight to the finish. George Parker remained unchallenged in the lead however it was impressive progress from Aaron Lask that got him second place beating Andy Cornish in third on the last lap.

Heat 3 and the rain had finally started to ease and we broke the 1 minute mark for the first time on the night. Harvey Keeble on his second row start was straight into the lead with George Parker in hot pursuit. The midfield again was lively with F270 regular Jono Holland battling back and forth with newcomers Charlie Pickering and James Oakley. On lap 11 however the rain started again and the times began to tumble once more with Richard Kemp falling victim to the slippery conditions. Harvey Keeble looked set for a win on his return, however George Parker took this from him again on the penultimate lap as he had to settle for second with Any Cornish finishing an unchallenged third.

In Heat 4 the rain came down as did the lap times but Aaron Lask still managed to better his previous heat take first. Jake Taplin made his first F270 top 3 with an impressive second and Will Gibbs taking third. Heat 5 was even wetter but that didn’t seem to bother Aaron Lask with a lap time a second quicker than the rest of the field in clean air at the front. another 17 seconds behind him was James Oakley who was keeping Bob Willis behind him by 0.3s seconds until the Red Flag came out on lap 13 of 14, and so was called a result.

With Aaron Lask finishing in the top 3 all night he was 9 points clear as the overall winner. In second was Will Gibbs, also taking the 80kg win just one point ahead of returning champion Harvey Keeble in 3rd. With his second place in the last heat James Oakley on his F270 debut picked up the 90kg winners trophy. Here’s hoping for a dry Round 2!

