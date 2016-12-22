Shenington Kart Racing Club Round 1 Report

Shenington Kart Racing Club: 18 December 2016 – Round 1 2017 Championship

For the first time the club held the first round of its 2017 Club and Winter100 championship in December rather than in January. The weather was kind, even some blue sky on Sunday, but the entry was a bit down on usual. That allowed the club to offer three heats and a 12 minute final.

As usual the Cadet classes were popular, and in the Honda category Thomas Mills and Daniel Powell broke away at the front. Despite Powell’s best efforts on the final lap, he could not find a gap in Mills’ defence. Kean Berta relieved Roman Bilinski of third, Bilinski dropped to the back of the group but worked his way back up to third once more. That was short lived as Berta re-took the position and held on until the end. In the IAME 2-stroke category Archie Mace set off in the lead, chased by Bradley Beavers until Maximus Hall leapfrogged them all. Coming into the chicane Mace made a pass for the lead but tagged Hall who spun then retired, and the incident allowed Beavers to take the lead. That was brief as Joe Sheppy was momentarily leading until dropping to fourth then spinning down the order. Beaver surged back to the front whilst Mace held second over Daniel Dudfield, one of twins in the same race.

James Pashley just lost out for the Junior TKM win despite trying desperately on the last lap to find an opening from rival Zak Oates. The local driver sporting his number 9 seed had set off well, taking the lead from pole position but soon found himself exchanging that lead with Oates lap by lap. Oates took the lead with a lap to go and just held on until the chequer flag. Louis Harvey was having a lonely race in third whilst Joe Taylor came out on top of a scrap with Ross Deal and Dan McKeown. Archie Hancox won the new economy Junior TKM Clubman category. Their bigger brothers in the senior TKM class was split into the Extreme and economy Clubman classes and Dean Hale surprised everyone by carving through from pole of the second group, leaping through the gap between the classes and all the way to the overall front. But his engine was found to be ineligible with a stuck piston ring, so excluded. That left Joshua Sherriff to win over Matthew Taylor, the pair in a battle with initial leader James Whitaker, who had faded to fifth. Then Colin Morris leapfrogged the whole trio, to lead for a lap before slipping back to seventh. In the Clubman category Charlie Machin was also mixing it with supposedly more competitive Extremes, thus winning, whilst a few karts behind Chris Yates had a quick spin out of third but still managed to get back to that position, which became second after Hales’ exclusion.

Rufus Hunt was swift to pass Matthew Herbert in the well supported Junior X30 grid and set up an entertaining race with Jack Williams, Alessandro Ceronetti and Kieran Wragg – back racing after a long lay off – also having turns in the lead. Every time Hunt was knocked back, he fought through to the front again, whilst Ceronetti was pushed wide in the chicane falling five places. So Hunt won from Wragg and Bowen, but Wragg had a 10s penalty for a dropped front fairing. Finally a meagre 250 National gearbox grid had Mike Darling making a terrific start to lead Edgehill’s Ross Allen and Aaron Powell with Mark Pask a non starter. Allen was quick to lead, Powell soon also past Darling, but then Allen retired, followed soon after by Darling.

Images and Report courtesy of Graham Smith

