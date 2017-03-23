Shenington Kart Racing Club Round 3 Report

Shenington Kart Racing Report 19 March 2017

The weather was kind to the 130 competitors, rain thankfully staying away for the last round of the Winter Series. With many of the regular drivers at the British Championships, the Junior TKM, MiniMax and MiniX all raced together. Dominic Kilminster swept past Will Day for the Junior TKM lead and pulled a good cushion. Day slipped back to sixth, leaving Charlie Whitehouse and Thomas Massereli trading second. Massareli retrieved the lead going into the last lap and held on. Novice driver Jude Fernhough overcame the more experienced Jake Robertson for the MiniX win after erstwhile leader Jack Salmon was flagged in for a missing chain guard.

William Layton was quick to lead the Junior X30 final but the Banbury driver was challenged at the half way point. Zak Bowen spotted an opening at Café corner but couldn’t quite hold the advantage into the Stratford hairpin and fell to third. He soon re-took second from Ben Ward and was back to challenge Layton again. They swapped four times, Layton re-taking the lead at Stratford hairpin and holding on for the win. Ward kept third ahead of Joshua Martin and Jonathan Robertson. Joe Sheppy fell back from second leaving Max Speed and Bradley Beavers to battle it out for the IAME Cadet win, Speed prevailing. Alfie Briggs shot into third on the last lap as Aydan Hassan and Daniel Dudfield lost the spot but still finished third and fourth. Ella Stevens had been fourth but had to settle for sixth by the flag.

Joshua Sherriff leapfrogged James Whitaker in TKM Extreme and helped push Ryan Green and himself clear of the pack. As the race wound down the tension at the front increased, the pair exchanging the lead several times with Sherriff winning and then Green being excluded. That promoted local driver William Lakin to third, behind Alex Rees.

In the TKM Clubman economy class category Suk Sandher pulled a huge lead over the rest. David Medlock was an initial second but fell to fourth behind Oliver Buskell and Chris Yates. The 210 National, one of the oldest in kart racing, was having a warm up for the season with Tom Whyte heading Dan Bury, whilst Bury’s father Tony spun at the second corner. He did restart a lap or two down. Neil Hancock nipped past Dan Bury, but Bury managed to retrieve second but only temporarily as he was forced to settle for third.

A very large Honda Cadet entry needed a repechage second chance race to sort out the final positions on the A Final grid. In that Lucas Ellingham grabbed the lead from James Walker at the first hairpin but Ellingham swiftly regained first. Oliver Greenall was unable to live with the pace of the front duo and was almost overcome by Connor Clifford and Lorenzo Kordal. At the front Walker had come back to the front, and despite the pressure took the win.

Dan Kelly was in a class of his own in the KZ UK 125cc gearbox class, pulling ten seconds on Tom Longfield. The latter managed to hold off a challenge from Lee Ward until Myles Potter crept up on both and split them, Longfield runner-up. A small 250 National class had James Hassall unchallenged especially when Aaron Powell retired.

Report and images courtesy of Graham Smith

