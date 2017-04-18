Shenington Kart Racing Club Round 4 Report

Shenington Kart Racing Report – April 16th 2017

For the fourth round of the season, the overall entry was a little down on normal, perhaps due to the Easter holidays but the weather stayed dry except for the first Honda Cadet final. A drizzle of rain prompted all the karts to be fitted with wet weather tyres, allowing Joshua McLean to show off his skills on the damp track. Throwing off a challenge from Luke Watts he pulled out almost five seconds by the chequer. There was a good battle for third, Kean Berta falling from third to sixth, whilst Alex Mollov also succumbed to Lorenzo Kordal and Daryl Taylor. In the closing stages Taylor claimed the spot.

In the IAME Cadet class the lead battle was much more intense. Maximus Hall, Joe Sheppy and Luke Watts traded the lead, at times two and three abreast. Watts retrieved the lead over Hall on the penultimate lap and held on until the flag, but was then penalised a lap for contravening flag signals, gifting the win to Hall with Sheppy, Alfie Baxter-Davies, Robbie Stapleford and Max Speed all close behind.

Junior TKM was one of the biggest grids and had the Mini Max – won by Michael Salmon, and Mini X30 – won by Jack Salmon tagging on behind. In the Junior TKM Abbi Pulling pounced on Zak Oates at the Stratford hairpin whilst Joe Taylor got Connor Kearney at Café. Both pairs pulled away but separated by five seconds without any further place changes. Zak Taylor made progress up to fifth but Dan McKeown retrieved the spot.

Junior X30 is another increasingly popular class with Banbury’s William Layton in the thick of the lead battle in an eight kart train. Variously Layton, Joshua Martin, Louie Short, Caden McQueen and Jonathan Robertson were all vying for the win. In the end Short managed to break away from the others for a superb win, McQueen second whilst Layton had to settle for fourth.

Ross Allen overcame engine problems in the first heat to come from sixth on the grid to win Shenington’s round of the Super 4 250 National championships. The local ace gained no places off the start as James Hassall led the seventeen-strong pack away. Allen picked off the five karts ahead one each lap at the Stratford hairpin, eventually slicing inside his team mate Hassall for the lead. Hassall and Aaron Powell kept in touch to the flag, the trio blanketed by less than a second, with Paul Lawson a distant fourth. Ron Stamp spun at Café corner and was collected by Jack Love on the first lap.

Despite only having nine runners the TKM Extreme turned out to be a cracking race with plenty overtakes. Ryan Green was soon taken by Sam Johns, then both of them by Josh Sherriff up from grid five. They all exchanged the lead position again throughout the race, joined by Colin Morris but finally Sherriff got in behind Green over the finish, and inherited the win when Green had a 10s penalty applied.

In the economy TKM Clubman class the local villager André Marot swept past Matt Cardwell in the early stages and kept him at bay to the chequer. Suk Sandher held off James Cayzer and Chris Yates for third.

Report and images courtesy of Graham Smith

Like this article? Then check out all our other race reports here:

All Club Racing reports

Main Race Reports page