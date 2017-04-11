A&D driver of the month nominations – March

There have been so many races in pretty much every A&D series over the last month with so many great drives that creating a shortlist has been very hard. However the nominated drivers are as follows…

Axel Slijepcevic

Axel won one of the most hectic and chaotic sprint races of the year so far at Sandown park as part of DMAX’s second round in the light heats.

Jessica Alexander

Jess has been a star driver all season this year in the BUKC for Strathclyde university. She proved that she is one of the quickest student drivers around by winning the closely contested BUKC Lightweight drivers championship beating Robert Newman after a nail-biting final race. The drivers championship is a one of event held at the end of each season, this year at Whilton Mill international, just a day after the BUKC season finale.

James Perry

James took a very well worked victory in the DMAX inter enduro at Sandown park for round 2 of the championship from third place after a great fight with Chris Hackworth for a large proportion of the race. James was on fire setting fastest lap on route to his debut win in the series win.

James Taylor

James Taylor has been in great form this season in the Club100 Clubman championship. He qualified on pole for the final at Buckmore, and this month at Whilton mill qualified 2nd for the final after winning 2 heats after making big gains. He finished 3rd in the final and has boosted himself to a fairly healthy championship lead with his consistent front running pace after just 2 rounds.

Robert Newman

Rob Newman got one back on Jess Alexander after finishing 2nd in the BUKC light drivers championship by taking victory in the Superfinal at the end of the day (Top 10 drivers from the lights, heavies, and graduates, grid position by finishing position in their respective category). He drove from 4th in the grid to take a great victory and the overall drivers championship crown.

Let us know who you think deserves to win the A&D Driver of the Month by using the contact methods below:

Facebook – @kartingmagazine

Twitter – @kartingmagazine

Email – news@kartingmagazine.com

The winner will be announced later this week in the Arrive & Drive article, get voting!