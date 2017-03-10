2000 Formula 100C – O Plate – Rowrah

With this years ‘0 Plate’ Meeting just around the corner, we’re taking a look back to the year 2000 with this Gem of a video featuring a formula 100C race at Rowah; a track that Super One likes a lot, and with racing like this you can see why!

