birelART UK Series Round 1 Videos Posted by: admin 14th March 2017 Leave a comment

Watch all the Finals from round one of the birelART UK Series from Whilton Mill. The series, formerly known as Easykart, has seen a complete rebrand with a few changes made to the series. Watch the first few minutes of the cadet60 video to find out just what's changed!

cadet60
Junior100
SuperElite125
SuperMasters125

To find out more about the birelART UK Series click here to visit their website