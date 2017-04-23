Castelletto Onboard X30 Junior Posted by: Michael Killingworth 23rd April 2017 Leave a comment Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Here we have a few on-board laps with Kai Askey testing at Castelletto circuit in Italy ahead of the Iame International Open earlier in April, Kai eventually finished 6th after a hard fought battle whilst fellow countryman Harry Thomson managed to finish on the podium in third place. Like this video? Then check these out: IAME International Open 2017 Videos X30 Euro Series 2017 Round 1 Videos 2017-04-23 Michael Killingworth