DMAX 2017 Round 8 Videos Posted by: admin 2nd October 2017 Leave a comment Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Here are all the videos from Round Eight of the 2017 Daytona DMAX Championship from Clay Pigeon. All videos are produced by Daytona Motorsport. Light Enduro Inter Enduro Heavy Enduro Light Heats Inter Heats Heavy Heats Click here to watch more videos from DMAX To find out more information about DMAX, click here Like this video? Then check these out: DMAX 2017 Round 7 Videos DMAX 2017 Round 6 Videos DMAX 2017 Round 5 Videos DMAX 2017 Round 4 Videos DMAX 2017 Round 3 Videos DMAX 2017 Round 2 Videos DMAX 2017 Round 1 Videos 2017-10-02 admin