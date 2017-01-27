Iame KZ Onboard – Adria

It’s the WSK Champions Cup this weekend at Adria, Italy; So we thought it was a good idea to have Rick Dreezen show us around the track in his Ricciardo Iame KZ Kart from testing last year courtesy of theRaceBox. This clip really shows the insane speed that these karts run at.

Here at Karting Magazine we’ll be following the weekend from the start with daily updates on #kartingmag with links to live streams. A full report will be posted next week with all the videos from the finals also being posted to our website.

Things will kick off with Practice on Thursday and Friday and during Friday afternoon all drivers will take part in Qualifying with the first set of heats taking place straight after. Saturday will be a day full of heats with the Pre Finals and Finals following on Sunday.

Click here to see the full timetable

