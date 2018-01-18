Kai Askey Onboard – Adria

With the WSK Champions Cup kicking off tomorrow we take a closer look at the Adria International Raceway with the help of Ricky Flynn Motorsport driver, Kai Askey.

Ride onboard with the OK Junior driver around the 2.7 mile circuit and experience just shy of 3.0 g-force drivers at the age of just twelve experience! During the lap Kai also demonstrates some of the major overtaking opportunities to look out for in a lap of the circuit and with over 80 drivers entered in the OKJ class we can expect Kai to be doing plenty of that this weekend.

More about Kai

Graduating from X30 Mini & Junior, Kai is preparing for his debut season in the WSK and CIK-FIA Championships with the former World and European Champions. Having just jumped up from Cadets in 2016 Kai adjusted to both Junior and European racing very quickly with 3rd at the IAME International Open in April and later followed that with a 5th in the X30 Euro Series (despite one DNS) and an 8th place in the IAME International Final.

This is Kai’s fifth year of karting all together and this will by far be his biggest challenge yet. He has had a small taste of WSK racing after entering the WSK Final Cup late last year, which was his first race in the OKJ class. In a huge field Kai put in some impressive performances and if not for a front fairing penalty would have made the Final. But we’ve had a Christmas break and some testing since then so he’ll be an exciting one to watch this weekend.

To find out more about Kai Askey you can find a link to his website below

Video courtesy of Kai Askey Racing

