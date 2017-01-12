The Kart Show Live, Episode 2

First streamed on the 5th January 2017

In this episode Alan Taddei talks to Human Performance Psychologist Dr. Phil de Prez about the psychology of performance in motor sports.

The next Episode of the ‘The Kart Show’ will feature Super One Series Organiser, John Hoyle. John will be taking questions from the viewers on all things racing and Super One.

Make sure you are on the TDi Media Facebook Page on the 19th January at 7pm to watch it LIVE and ask John a question!