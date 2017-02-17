Kart Show Live: Episode 5 ft. Nigel Edwards

The Kart Show enters it’s fifth episode as Alan talks to the acting chairman of the ABkC, Nigel Edwards.

Alan and Nigel discuss about the current state of karting, recent changes implemented from the ABkC and the MSA’s involvement with karting.

Nigel also takes questions from the viewers. Drop your thoughts on the show in the comments below!

Check out more episodes of ‘The Kart Show Live’ below:

The Kart Show Live, Episode 3 Review

The Kart Show Live, Episode 2