Kimbolton X30 Junior Lap

Before going to a new circuit, I always liked to check out the circuit online to get a feel of the track before saturday morning. It can be quite hard to find decent videos with a good view of the track but here is one such channel with not just clear videos; but also a track map, G force gauge and speedometer. Tasty!

This video shows X30 Junior driver Kai Astley testing round a clear and dry Kimbolton this Janurary.